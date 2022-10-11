2022 Ghana DJ Awards nominees announced

2022 Ghana DJ Awards

Merqury Republic, organizers of the annual Ghana DJ Awards, have announced the nominees of the 10th edition of the ceremony which is scheduled to take place on November 5, 2022, at the Silver Star Towers in Accra. The awards ceremony which is regarded as Africa’s biggest DJ event will honor nominees across 28 categories.

Never Carry Last hitmaker, and winner of the 2021 Ghana DJ Awards “Best DJ Of The Year,” DJ Vyrusky, leads this year’s nominations with an impressive 7 nods. DJ Vyrusky’s 7 nominations include ‘Afrobeats/Hiplife DJ Of The Year,’ ‘Best DJ – Southern Zone,’ and two nominations in the ‘Artist DJ of the Year,’ and ‘Mixtape Of The Year’ categories. Significantly, Vyrusky makes history, with five consecutive ‘Best DJ Of The Year’ nominations, winning four.



DJ Mic Smith, another 2021 ‘Best DJ Of The Year’ nominee, takes second place with an impressive 6 nods. DJ Sly, who performed at the 2021 show, got 4 nods



Other notable nominations include DJ Coleda, who received a nomination in the ‘Best Scratch DJ Of The Year’ category.



Additionally, ‘Best Discovery Of The Year’ Award nominees include DJ Thinking, DJ Amoanic, Wireless DJ, DJ Kezz, DJ 31st, and DJ Famous.



“Best International DJ” is a category that will recognize DJs from around the world who add Ghana music to their sets, with nominees from USA, UK, Belgium and for the first time ever, two nominees from The Netherlands.



Find full list of the nominees below



DJ/ARTIST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR



DJ Breezy/Stonebwoy/Mugees – Outside



DJ Sly King/Eddy Kenzo – Piano



DJ Vyrusky/Kuami Eugene/Adina – All Correct



DJ Mic Smith/Ofori Amponsah – Otoolege



DJ Faculty/Netty/Yaw Blvck – H.O.E



DJ Ohemaa Woyegye/King Jerry – Hustler



DISCOVERY OF THE YEAR



DJ Thinking



DJ Amoanic



Wireless DJ



DJ Kezz



DJ 31st



DJ Famous



EVENT DJ OF THE YEAR



DJ Toyor – Turn on deck



DJ Vyrusky – Guinness Bright House



DJ Aroma – Detty Rave



DJ K Crakk – Rapperholic



DJ Sly King – Sege Fest



DJ Mic Smith – DTB Tour



DJ Lord – Go Hard Experience



ARTISTE DJ OF THE YEAR



DJ Minor – R2Bees



DJ Xpliph – Mr Drew



DJ Vyrusky – Shatta Wale/Kidi/Kuami Eugene



DJ Justice – Stonebwoy



DJ Aroma – Mr Eazi



DJ Shiwaawa – Adina



DJ Mic Smith – Medikal



DJ MJ – Eno Barony



SCRATCH DJ OF THE YEAR



DJ Abily



Master Q



DJ Rampage



DJ Coleda



DJ Nastro

DJ Mpesempese



DJ Obonke



DJ Thinking



MOBILE DJ OF THE YEAR



DJ Page



DJ Toyor



DJ Adom



DJ Amachi



DJ Tyme



DJ Rampage



DJ Lord



MIXTAPE OF THE YEAR



Master Que – Feedback



DJ Vyrusky – King Kong



DJ Perbi – GWAAN 2022 Mix



DJ Ashmen – Ghana’s Independence Mixtape



DJ Spincho – Best Of Afro Pop



DJ Mic Smith – Micnanimous



DJ Loft – Afrovibes (imullar016)



VIDEO JOCKEY OF THE YEAR



DJ Legend



DJ Xpliph



DJ Cobby Rich



DJ Niiyo



DJ Aberga



DJ Successful



HYPEMAN/MC OF THE YEAR



DJ Quest



Mensa Jnr



Berima Sean Bills



Abeiku Sarkcess



MC Nana King



Kojo Manuel



FEMALE RADIO DJ OF THE YEAR



DJ Lipsy – Breeze 90.9fm



DJ Blavo – Starr 103.5fm



DJ Ohemaa Woyegye – Angel FM



DJ Amoanic – Kingdom+ 101.9fm



DJ Coleda – Y 102.5fm



Ahbie Newness – Revival 99.3fm



MALE RADIO DJ OF THE YEAR



DJ Abily – Life 94.3fm



Mr Kaxtro – Ultimate 106.9fm

DJ Loft – Y 107.9fm



DJ Wobete – Joy 99.7fm



DJ Slim – Radio One



DJ Ikon – Hitz FM



DJ Mingle – Citi FM



FEMALE DJ OF THE YEAR



The Masked DJ



DJ Nyce



Gal Dem DJ



DJ GHBoi



DJ MJ



DJ Ohemaa Woyegye



DJ Coleda



DJS’ SONG OF THE YEAR



Black Sherrif – Kweku the Traveler



Camidoh – Sugarcane (rmx)



Kidi X Tyga – Touch it



Kelvin Boy – Down Flat



Sarkodie – Non-Living Thing



D’Black featuring Gyakie – Sheege



Kuami Eugene – Take Away



DJ Azonto – Fa No Fam



PUB DJ OF THE YEAR



DJ Floppy – The Cabin



DJ Cantona – 5 Star



DJ Wallpaper – Elite Bar



DJ Coleda – P2 Lounge



DJ ABK – Purple Pub



DJ Tyme – Level 3



DJ Mac Tonto – Superb Lounge



DJ Bone – De Element



NIGHT CLUB DJ OF THE YEAR



DJ Neizer – Ace Tantra



DJ Aligation – Movenpick



DJ Solo – Club Onyx



DJ Replay – Portions



DJ Millzy – Twist Night Club



DJ KKrack – Twist Night Club



REGGAE/DANCEHALL DJ OF THE YEAR



DJ Nature Won – Dofopa FM



King Lagazee – Asaase Radio



African Child – Vim FM



Natty Faya – Radio One

DJ Stone – Pluzz FM



Royal DJ Prince – Sungmaale FM



Kojo Kombolo – Radio Universe



Black Kobby – 3FM



AFROBEAT/HIPLIFE DJ OF THE YEAR



DJ Loft



Mr Shark



DJ Vyrusky



DJ Wobete



Mr Kaxtro



DJ Ikon



DJ Slim



DJ Phletch



HIGHLIFE DJ OF THE YEAR



Mickey Darling – Peace FM



DJ Abeycious – Pure FM



Professor Wise – Pluzz FM



Oyokodehyie Kofi – Accra FM



DJ King – Radio One



Papa Bills – Hitz FM



GOSPEL DJ OF THE YEAR



K.O.K – Live FM



DJ Skinny – Home Radio



Nana Bonsu – Abusua FM



DJ Ogidi Brown – Nhyira FM7



Kojo Hanson – Peace FM



DJ Phletch – Okay FM



STUDENT DJ OF THE YEAR



DJ Phantom – University Of Ghana



DJ Hercules – UDS, Wa



DJ Zico – UCC



DJ Bone – UDS, Tamale



Kelvin DJ – KNUST



BEST INTERNATIONAL DJ (Ghanaian)



DJ Abena – Belgium



DJ Zel – UK



DJ Mike Afro-Jam – Netherlands



DJ PC – USA



DJ Emsiflybokoe – Netherlands



DJ Akua – USA



Mix Masterberto – USA



DJ Bonsu – USA



BEST INTERNATIONAL DJ

DJ Neptune – Nigeria



Ms DSF – Nigeria



DJ 4Korners – Canada



DJames – UK



DJ Obi – Nigeria



DJ Zamani – UK



RECORD PROMOTER OF THE YEAR



DJ Ganj



Papa Bills



Mr Shark



DJ Slim



DJ Bridash



DJ Phletch



YOUNG DJ OF THE YEAR



DJ Spices



DJ Guru



BEST DJ – NORTHERN ZONE



DJ Bone



DJ Tobile



DJ Ephya



DJ Emeris



BEST DJ – CENTRAL ZONE



DJ Floppy



DJ Aroma



Mr Kaxtro



Mr X



DJ Quest



DJ Slim



BEST DJ – SOUTHERN ZONE



DJ Mic Smith



DJ MJ



DJ Faculty



DJ Sly King



DJ Vyrusky



DJ Cyril



DJ OF THE YEAR



DJ Faculty



DJ Sly King



DJ Vyrusky



DJ Mic Smith



DJ MJ



DJ Aroma