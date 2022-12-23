2022 In Review: Celebrity weddings that made waves

Weddings that tops charts in 2022

A fresh batch of famous people exchanges vows every year.

The present economic crisis didn't stop preparations from being made for the affluent and famous.



These famous people have shown that, with proper planning, even the smallest weddings can create a lasting impression.



Who doesn't like a wonderful wedding, after all?



Scroll down for the celebrity weddings that made news in 2022:



Kojo Jones and Raychel



On March 27, 2022, the business mogul of Empire Domus married Rachel Osei in a luxurious beach wedding with many A-listers in attendance.

The wedding which went viral on social media saw the business mogul parading 17 luxurious cars from Accra to Kumasi to engage his wife.



This act led many to believe his marriage ceremony was going to be the next big wedding in Ghana, just like the Kency2020 and Adinkra couple’s wedding, and it was.



Jones and his partner tied the knot in a white wedding that saw the self-acclaimed “Ghana’s Future President” don an expensive white tuxedo suit with his wife, Rachel, fitted in a beautiful white beaded dress.



While showing class and wealth, Kojo Jones on his way to his beach wedding drove in a classy black open-top car similar to a 1950 Cadillac series with one of his best men seated beside him.



His wife changed into over six clothes on their wedding day, with each dress making a statement.





Another wedding that topped trends in the year 2022 was that of actress Tracey Boakye 's union with Frank Badu Ntiamoah.On July 28, in Kumasi, the movie producer known as "East Legon Landlady" went down the aisle in front of invited friends and relatives.While many saw Tracey's union announcement as a PR gimmick, they were in the dark about her true intentions.After their much-discussed union, the pair showed off their love on social media. The actress disclosed that her long-kept secret husband Frank Ntiamoah visited her daughter Nhyira in another country for her second birthday.

The most recent surprise on the list came from presenter Bridget Otoo , who wedded transportation expert Dr Evans Ago Tetteh in Sekondi on August 13, 2022.Selected friends and family of the newest couple attended the private ceremony.Bridget got a ton of congratulations from well-wishers and well-known Ghanaian figures.Since she never flaunted her lover on social media before getting married, nobody knew him before she got married.

Due to statements, Bridget Otoo made in the past, several people claimed they never anticipated her getting married since they believed she detested males. Her coworker Lydia Forson backed her, saying that the battle for vulnerable people's rights and the empowerment of women are.



