2022 NSMQ: Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong captured in high spirits after PRESEC victory

Thu, 27 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

For the seventh time, Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC) was crowned winner of the 2022 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) competition.

They pulled the surprise in the final round 5 when they overtook Prempeh College who had led in the earlier rounds.

PRESEC ended the final round with 50 points against 41 by Prempeh College and 32 points by Adisadel College.

However, some past students of the winning school (PRESEC) were present to boost the morale of the contestants, and popular business mogul, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong was captured among them.

Rocking a blue and white ‘ODADE3’ shirt with a pair of blue jeans, the Special Group of Companies CEO mounted one of the seats in the auditorium as he participated in the chanting of victory songs at the end of the competition.

With strength and vigour, Dr. Ofori Sarpong was captured in a viral video raising two hands in the air as he sang a couple of ‘jama’ songs in full glee.

It appears that he abandoned all his busy schedules and flew to Kumasi to represent his alma mater in the company of other past students including broadcaster Lexis Bill.

EB/BOG
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
