2022 VGMAs: Celestine Donkor grabs 3 nominations with 'Favour Everywhere'

Celestine Donkor VGMA22 Celestine Donkor was nominated alongside Joe Mettle, Akesse Brempong, Diana Hamilton, others

Tue, 6 Apr 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Celestine Donkor has earned three nominations at the 22nd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

Mrs Donkor's 'Favour EveryWhere' featuring Blessing Wanjiru earned her a spot for the categories Gospel Song of the Year and the Best International Collaboration Of The Year and the Gospel Artiste of the year.

She was nominated alongside Joe Mettle, Akesse Brempong, Diana Hamilton, Empress Gifty and MOGmusic.

It is worth refreshing to note that Celestine Donkor picked up two awards, Best Female Vocal Performance and Gospel Song of the Year with her song Agbebolo (Bread of Life) at the 21st edition of the VGMA held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.

"Favour Everywhere" featured Kenyan musician Evelyn Wanjiru and was released on November 16, 2020. The song has so far garnered over 18K views on Youtube.

Celestine Donkor started out as a backing vocalist and has gradually built herself into a strong force in the Gospel music sector.

Organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Charterhouse on Saturday, April 3, 2021, announced the first batch of nominees for the 22nd edition of the award scheme.

The VGMAs is set up to recognise and celebrate the hard work and dedication of artists and stakeholders in the Ghanaian music industry.

See the nominees list below:

Gospel Song of the Year

Blessed – Akesse Brempong ft. Joe Mettle

Favour Everywhere – Celestine ft. Evelyn Wanjiru

Adom – Diana Hamilton

Jesus Over Do – Empress Gifty

Yesu Mo – Joe Mettle

Jesus – MOGmusic

Jejeli – KobbySalm ft. Okey Sokay

Who Say God No Dey – Kofi Karikari

Highlife Song of the Year

Posti Me – Akwaboah

Playboy – Dada Hafco ft. Akwaboah

Enjoyment – KiDi

Behind The Scenes – Kofi Kinaata

Open Gate – Kuami Eugene

Asabone – Lord Paper ft. Bosom P-Yung

Later – Mr Drew ft. Kelvyn Boy

Party – Sista Afia ft. Fameye

Hiplife Song of the Year

Thank God – DopeNation ft. Kofi Kinaata

Enough Is Enough – Eno Barony ft. Wendy Shay

Long Life – Fameye ft. Kwesi Arthur

No Dulling – Keche ft. Kuami Eugene

Dw3 Remix – Krymi xr Drew ft. All Stars

Pilolo – Strongman ft. Kelvyn Boy

Happy Day – Sarkodie ft. Kuami Eugene

Ghetto Boy – Tulenkey ft. Kelvyn Boy & Medikal

Hip-Hop Song of the Year

Ataa Adwoa – Bosom PYung

Otan Hunu – Dead Peepol ft Rich Kent. Akobam – Joey B ft Medikal & Kofi Mole

Ekorso – Kofi Jamar ft. Yaw Tog & Ypee

Money – Kweku Flick Live from 233 – Kwesi Arthur

La Hustle Remix – Medikal ft Joey B & Criss Waddle

Sore – Yaw Tog ft O’kenneth, City Boy, Reggie, Jay Bahd

Force Dem To Play Nonsense – Eno Barony ft. Sister Derby & Strongman

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year

Why – Adina

Sheriff – MzVee

Forever – Samini

Lonely – Jah Lead

Killy Killy Rmx – Larruso ft Stonebwoy & Kwesi Arthur

Make Up – Kaphun ft Stonebwoy

Gye Diee – Ras Kuuku ft MOGmusic

Mi Dey Up Rmx – Kofi Jamar ft Stonebwoy

Afrobeats/AFROPOP Song of the Year

Take Care of You – Adina ft Stonebwoy

Inna Song – Darkovibes ft King Promise

Forever – Gyakie

Momo – KelvynBoy ft Mugeez & Darkovibes

Say Cheese – KiDi Sisa – King Promise

Turn On the Lights – Kwesi Arthur

Let Me Know – Mr Drew

Maria – Camidoh

Emergency – Wendy Shay

VGMA Unsung Act

Nanky

Oseikrom Sikani

Malcolm Nuna

Kwame Yogot

Kobby Tuesday

Naana Blu

Adelaide The Seer

Queendalyn Yurglee

Best Video of the Year

Why – Adina

Fancy – Amaarae

Adom – Diana Hamilton

Cold – Joey B

Open Gate – Kuami Eugene

On the Street – Kweku Smoke

Let Me Know – Mr Drew

Baddest Boss – MzVee

Kpa – Okyeame Kwame

Pompoyeyaw rmx – Pappy Kojo

Instrumentalist of the Year

Joshua Moszi

Nana Yaw Sarfo

Prince Sennah

Emmanuel Bludo

Enoch Owuraku Kissi

Songwriter of the Year

Diana Hamilton – Adom

Kofi Kinaata – Behind the Scenes

Adina – Hyedin

Joe Mettle – Yesu Mo Abiana

Adun Lei Epixode – Too Much

Record of the Year

Be Your Own Beautiful – Adomaa

Daddy’s Little Girl – Adina

Fancy – Amaarae

Die 4 U – Cina Soul

Too Much – Epixode

Diplomatic Teef – Trigmatic

Commot – Worlasi

Mmusuo – Yaa

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
