4
Menu
Entertainment

2022 World Cup: Is he single? - Efia Odo hails Mohammed Kudus for excellent performance

Kudus And Efia Odo .jfif Black Stars player Mohammed Kudus and Efia Odo

Mon, 28 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mohammed Kudus played his heart out to see Ghana's national team, Black Stars beat South Korea in a slim win match at the Education City Stadium, Qatar on November 28.

Kudus won the hearts of many including actress Efia Odo, who has 'thrown shots' at the Ghanaian midfielder who topped social media trends after scoring two goals for the West African side.

Shortly after the game that witnessed Black Stars defeating South Korea by three goals to two, Efia Odo took to Twitter to shower praise on the Ghanaian player whom she argued deserved to be named Man of the Match in Monday's game.

"Man of the match definitely goes to Kudus. Is he single? I’m asking for my friend. She’s not on social media," her post read.

Ghana will play their next Group H match with Uruguay on Friday, November 2.

Check out some tweets below:









OPD/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana's likely starting XI against South Korea
Bawumia's previous commercial flight on Africa World Airlines
Hopeson Adorye speaks after losing job
World Cup 2022: Ex-England striker insists penalty against Ghana in Portugal game was a wrong call
I was not disrespectful towards Ronaldo with my goal celebration - Osman Bukari
Player Ratings: Andre, Kudus shine, Jordan disappoints as Black Stars fall to Portugal
The five reasons behind Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal at 2022 World Cup
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral