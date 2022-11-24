2022 World Cup: Shatta Wale predicts a win for the Black Stars ahead of Portugal clash

Hopes are high as the Ghana Black Stars prepare to take on Cristiano Ronaldo's side, Portugal in a Group H match, Thursday, at Stadium 974 in Qatar.
Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale who is rallying behind the national team has predicted a win for the Black Stars.
According to the famous musician, the team will score two goals and emerge victorious in their first match at the ongoing FIFA World Cup.
In a viral Facebook post, Shatta, charged his followers to share their predictions under his post and also promised to give away GH₵1,000 to a fan who can guess the scoreline correctly.
"Who go bet tomorrow. Today Ghana go score 2 again. If you win me 1000ghc," he wrote in a post dated November 23.
The Black Stars in their last match against the Portuguese side lost in a 2-1 game that witnessed both sides being eliminated from the 2014 World Cup.
Check out the post below:
GhanaWeb Excellence Awards nominees reveal
OPD/BB
