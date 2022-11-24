0
Menu
Entertainment

2022 World Cup: Shatta Wale predicts a win for the Black Stars ahead of Portugal clash

Shatta Wale.jpeg Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Thu, 24 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hopes are high as the Ghana Black Stars prepare to take on Cristiano Ronaldo's side, Portugal in a Group H match, Thursday, at Stadium 974 in Qatar.

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale who is rallying behind the national team has predicted a win for the Black Stars.

According to the famous musician, the team will score two goals and emerge victorious in their first match at the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

In a viral Facebook post, Shatta, charged his followers to share their predictions under his post and also promised to give away GH₵1,000 to a fan who can guess the scoreline correctly.

"Who go bet tomorrow. Today Ghana go score 2 again. If you win me 1000ghc," he wrote in a post dated November 23.

The Black Stars in their last match against the Portuguese side lost in a 2-1 game that witnessed both sides being eliminated from the 2014 World Cup.

Check out the post below:





GhanaWeb Excellence Awards nominees reveal

 

OPD/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar
Related Articles: