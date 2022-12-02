0
2022 World Cup: Trevor Noah declares his support for Ghana Black Stars

Trevor Noah 23.png Host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah

Fri, 2 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's national team, Black Stars remains a favourite of many at the ongoing World Cup in Qatar.

The host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah, has openly declared his support for the West African side, Black Stars, who are hoping to qualify from the Group stages in their third match against Uruguay on December 2.

The South African comedian and writer, speaking on his show, mentioned that he always switches sides to Ghana, whenever his country doesn't qualify in the game.

The South African national team has failed to qualify for the World Cup since 2002.

Their hopes were shattered when Ghana's penalty eliminated them from progressing to the next round of World Cup qualification on November 14, 2021.

"If South Africa is not in the World Cup which is most of the time, we used to be but now we are not anymore. I then immediately switch to Ghana.

"Ghana is the number one for me. I am glad that they actually won the game," said Trevor Noah.

The popular TV host also named Senegal, Brazil and France among his favourite teams at the World Cup.

Watch the video below:

