2022 most watched Ghanaian music videos

2022 has witnessed an advancement in the production of music and stimulating visuals paring with these sounds.

Some Ghanaian musicians did not only serve fans with banging tunes that broke the internet all year long, but they also, ultimately, shared their art, and style and even translated their message better with these videos.



Let’s take a look at some Ghanaian music videos that have clocked massive milestones on YouTube.



Camidoh feat. Mayorkun King Promise & Darkoo - Sugarcane Remix [Official Video]



There is no doubt that 2022 has been a good year for Ghanaian singer, Camidoh and this is due to the fact that his most popular song, Sugarcane, was just what he needed for his big break.



Asides from topping charts and being among the most streamed Ghanaian songs on digital stores, ‘Sugarcane’ has earned over a whopping 43 million views on YouTube.







The visuals in which the featured artistes Mayorkun, Darkoo, and King Promise were captured with their A-game, was premiered on June 7, 2022.



It was directed by Rex and produced by Phantom.



Black Sherif - Second Sermon (Remix) (Official Video) (feat. Burna Boy)







The visuals for Black Sherif’s second Sermon remix which featured Grammy award-winning Nigerian musician, Burna Boy, took over the trends for a while as fans couldn’t get over its enchantment.

Just when music lovers were basking in the moment of the ‘Second Sermon’ tune which became a street anthem, Black Sherif served fans with the official video to its remix which has clocked over 14 million views on YouTube.



Second Sermon was released on February 18, 2022, and was produced by Ghanaian Stallion.



Kelvynbwoy - Down Flat







With over 7 million views on YouTube, visuals for Kelvynbwoy’s ‘Down flat’ has earned its rightful spot as part of the most-watched Ghanaian music videos for 2022.



The video was released as a complementary piece to the already banging, charting, and viral tune which took the music industry by storm.



‘Down Flat’ was released on January 28, 2022, and was directed by Outlaw Philmz.



Kidi ft Tyga - Touch it Remix







After producing a successful record which even earned the spot of the ‘Most Streamed Ghanaian song’ in 2021, KiDi took a step further by featuring an international artiste on its remix.



On February 16, 2022, KiDi released the visuals for the remix of his monster hit, ‘Touch It’, which saw American RnB singer, Tyga, spicing it up.

The song was originally produced by KiDi, Richie Mensah & Jack Knight.



The video was directed by Rex.



Gyakie – Something







Gyakie released the visuals for her latest banger, ‘Something’, on June 23, 2022, and it has since gathered over 7.8 million views.



This comes after the release of the audio to the popular hit track that has captured the hearts of music lovers worldwide.



Black Sherif – Kwaku the Traveller







After releasing his first track of the year, (Kwaku the Traveller), Black Sherif highlighted the song’s message further with some great visuals.



Black Sherif released the official music video to the ‘Kwaku the Traveller’ monster hit, on May 19, 2022.



The video was produced by Joker Nharnah and directed by David Nicol-Sey.

Shatta Wale – On God







With over 5 million views on YouTube, Shatta Wale’s ‘On God’ made it to the list of most watched Ghanaian music videos.



The sleek visuals, which became topical on social media moments after its release on April 13, 2022, was directed by Fantasy Ent and maxwell Jennings.



The song was produced by Shatta Wale.



Wendy Shay – Survivor







Visuals of Wendy Shay’s controversial ‘Survivor’ hit track has earned over 4.5 million views on YouTube.



The song was produced by MOG Beatz and directed by Prince Dovlo.



Sarkodie - Non-Living Thing (feat. Oxlade) [Official Video]





After a long wait, Sarkodie served fans with some great visuals to his popular track, ‘Non-living thing’ which featured Nigerian singer, Oxlade.



Directed by Andy Madjitey, the official music video was released on January 28, 2022.



The song was produced by Coublon.



KiDi - Champagne (Official Video)







Released two months ago on September 20, 2022, visuals to this tune which has been touted as a Christmas banger has gathered over 2.5 million views on YouTube.



The ‘Movie inspired’ visuals to this masterpiece was directed by Gene Adu.



The song was produced by Telz & KiDi.



