2022 was a blessed year for me - Jupitar

Dancehall artiste, Jupitar

Dancehall musician Jupitar shares with Ghanaians some of the significant accomplishments he achieved in 2022, despite the fact that many Ghanaians are unaware of some of the fantastic things he has been doing.

In an interview with GhanaWeb’s Doreen Abanema Abayaa, the musician mentioned that 2022 was a fantastic year for him.



According to the ‘Enemies’ artiste, he flew across the world performing on some of the biggest stages with top artistes.



“2022 was a blessed year for me in terms of my career and was a year of upliftment for me. I did a couple of shows and tours out there. Like, I have literally been across the globe, you know what I mean.



“In 2022 I was winning and headlining huge concerts and talking about international art festivals in New Orleans, US, which had the likes of Steve Pauls and other big artistes named on it,” he said.



He added that among some of the top shows he graced was Jamaica’s biggest concert, Jamaica Sting and it's a platform every dancehall performer wishes to stand on.



“I did a tour with Rema, I did a tour with Shatta and a couple of Nigerian artistes. Then it ended up in Jamaica with Jamaica Sting, Jamaica Sting is the biggest stage every dancehall artiste could ever dream of being on that platform.

“2022 has been a very blessed year for me and I just have to say thanks to the almighty God,” he stressed.







