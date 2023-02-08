2023 Akwaaba Festival to project Ghanaian culture

Project Director of the event, Mr. Joe Osae

The most anticipated cultural bazaar to hit Accra, Akwaaba Festival is set to kick off on March 4 to 6, 2023.

The festival was officially launched at the National Theatre on January 27, 2023 in Accra.



Marked with a touch of tradition, talent and snippets of what is to be expected at the main event, the launch ceremony was honored by some personalities who have a great interest in culture and tourism including, Akumaa Mama Zimbi and the legendary musician Gyedu Blay Ambolley.



The Akwaaba Festival seeks to project the beautiful and diverse Ghanaian culture and tradition uniquely.



During the 3 day event, participants will be entreated to various aspects of Ghanaian culture ranging from food, clothes, artifacts, and many others.



Speaking at the event, the Administrator/ Project Director of the event, Mr. Joe Osae urged the media to rally behind the initiative adding that it seeks to project a good course.

He further asked the media to act as an advocate for pushing the Ghanaian tourism agenda.



Osae expressed that the annual event which will be powered by Ceejay Multimedia will throw more light on the rich culture and tradition of Ghana with some support from the Tourism Ministry.



He said the Akwaaba portrait which became the country’s hospitality symbol across the globe continues to serve its purpose.



“The Akwaaba portrait has been an inspiration all over the world so trying to get people to like the Akwaaba Festival isn’t too much of a big thing. We have the portrait and we now want to have the festival. We spoke with the tourism ministry and they want to support us.



“You should expect something big and different because we are bringing the whole of Ghana under one roof; our heritage, our culture on 6th March at the National Theatre. We are going to give you the best of all so Ghana has to be prepared,” Mr. Osae said.

Participants will be entreated to three days of well-planned and culture-themed activities including; a mini-fair, which will include a food bazaar, and an arts and crafts display.



Stage performances were cultural dances like Agbadza, Kete, Adowa, and other dances from other ethnic groups.



Comedy, Drama and Music concert night will follow shortly afterward with some acrobatic displays.



“Ghana Fashion Show’ will see runway displays of Ghanaian traditional wear by some selected renowned fashion designers.



The Highlife Time show will crown it all up with performances from industry greats; participants will be entreated to endless authentic Ghanaian music.