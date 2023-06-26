2023 BET Awards Winners: Full list

The 2023 BET Awards was held on June 25

The 2023 BET Awards are a wrap!

Six awards were given out on Sunday night’s (June 25) telecast, with Latto accepting best female hip-hop artist and Coco Jones accepting best new artist in person. Teyana Taylor‘s mother, Nikki, accepted her daughter’s award and even called her up via FaceTime during the broadcast to let her know she won video director of the year.



In the 15 non-televised awards, there were two high-profile ties: Beyoncé’s Renaissance and SZA’s SOS tied for album of the year, while Chris Brown and Usher tied for best male R&B/pop artist.



See who took home awards at the 2023 BET Awards below.



Album of the Year



Anyways, Life’s Great, GloRilla



Breezy, Chris Brown



God Did, DJ Khaled



Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage



Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar



WINNER (TIE): Renaissance, Beyoncé



WINNER (TIE): SOS, SZA



Best Female R&B/Pop Artist



Ari Lennox



Beyoncé



Coco Jones



H.E.R.



Lizzo



WINNER: SZA



Tems



Best Male R&B/Pop Artist



Blxst



Brent Faiyaz



Burna Boy



WINNER (TIE): Chris Brown



Drake



The Weeknd



WINNER (TIE): Usher



Best Group



City Girls



WINNER: Drake & 21 Savage



Dvsn



FLO



Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin



Quavo & Takeoff



Wanmor



Best Collaboration



“Big Energy (Remix),” Latto & Mariah Carey feat. DJ Khaled

“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice



“Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown feat. Wizkid



“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop,” King Combs feat. Kodak Black



“Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage



“F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” Hitkidd & GloRilla



“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B



WINNER: “Wait For U,” Future feat. Drake & Tems



Best Female Hip Hop Artist



Cardi B



Coi Leray



GloRilla



Ice Spice



WINNER: Latto



Megan Thee Stallion



Nicki Minaj



Best Male Hip Hop Artist



21 Savage



Drake



Future



J. Cole



Jack Harlow



WINNER: Kendrick Lamar



Lil Baby



Video of the Year



“We (Warm Embrace),” Chris Brown



“2 Million Up,” Peezy, Jeezy & Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49



“About Damn Time,” Lizzo



“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy



“First Class,” Harlow



WINNER: “Kill Bill,” SZA



“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B



Video Director of the Year



A$AP Rocky for AWGE



Benny Boom



Burna Boy



Cole Bennett



Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Director X



WINNER: Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor



Best New Artist



Ambré



WINNER: Coco Jones



Doechii



FLO



GloRilla



Ice Spice



Lola Brooke



Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award



WINNER: “Bless Me,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin



“Finished (Live),” Tamela Mann



“I’ve Got Joy,” CeCe Winans



“Kingdom,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin feat. Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore



“New,” Tye Tribbett



“One Moment From Glory,” Yolanda Adams



“The Better Benediction (Pt.2),” PJ Morton feat. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le’andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard & Tasha Cobbs Leonard



Viewer’s Choice Award



“About Damn Time,” Lizzo



WINNER: “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé



“First Class,” Jack Harlow



“Jimmy Cooks,” Drake feat 21 Savage



“Kill Bill,” SZA



“Last Last,” Burna Boy



“Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj



“Wait For U,” Future feat. Drake & Tems



Best International Act



Aya Nakamura (France)



Ayra Starr (Nigeria)



WINNER: Burna Boy (Nigeria)



Central Cee (UK)



Ella Mai (UK)



Ko (South Africa)



L7nnon (Brazil)



Stormzy (UK)



Tiakola (France)

Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)



Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act



Asake (Nigeria)



Camidoh (Ghana)



Flo (UK)



WINNER: Libianca (Cameroon)



Maureen (France)



MC Ryan SP (Brazil)



Pabi Cooper (South Africa)



Raye (UK)



Werenoi (France)



BET Her



“About Damn Time,” Lizzo



“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice



WINNER: “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé



“Her,” Megan Thee Stallion



“Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By – Rihanna & Ludwig Göransson



“Players,” Coi Leray



“Special,” Lizzo



Best Movie



WINNER: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever



Creed 3



Emancipation



Nope



The Woman King



Till



Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody



Best Actor



Amin Joseph



Brian Tyree Henry



WINNER: Damson Idris



Daniel Kaluuya



Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr.



Donald Glover



Michael B. Jordan



Best Actress



WINNER: Angela Bassett

Coco Jones



Janelle James



Janelle Monáe



Keke Palmer



Viola Davis



Zendaya



Youngstars Award



Akira Akbar



Alaya High



Demi Singleton



Genesis Denise



WINNER: Marsai Martin



Thaddeus J. Mixson



Young Dylan



Sportswoman of the Year Award



Alexis Morris



Allyson Felix



WINNER: Angel Reese



Candace Parker



Naomi Osaka



Serena Williams



Sha’carri Richardson



Sportsman of the Year Award



Aaron Judge



Bubba Wallace



Gervonta Davis



WINNER: Jalen Hurts



Lebron James



Patrick Mahomes



Stephen Curry



Watch the video below:











