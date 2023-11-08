2023 Eastern Music Awards nominations released

Nominees for the 2023 Eastern Music Awards

The Eastern Music Awards, a prestigious awards ceremony celebrating music talent from the Eastern region of Ghana, has announced its nominations for the 2023 edition.

The nominations were revealed during a special event broadcasted on Bryt TV, a popular television channel in Ghana.



The Eastern Music Awards has become a significant platform for recognizing and honoring the efforts of talented musicians, producers, songwriters, and other industry professionals from the region.



The awards showcase a diverse range of genres, including Highlife, Hiplife, Gospel, Afrobeat, and many more.



This year's nominations reflect the vibrant music scene in the Eastern region, with various artists receiving recognition across multiple categories.



Some of the notable categories include Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best New Artist, and Album of the Year.



Fans and industry experts alike eagerly await the announcement of winners during the main award ceremony, which is scheduled to take place later in the year. The event will be a grand celebration of Eastern music, featuring live performances, special guest appearances, and memorable moments.



The Eastern Music Awards have been instrumental in promoting and supporting the Eastern music industry, offering a platform for emerging artists to showcase their talent and gain recognition.



The awards also serve as a motivation for established artists to continue pushing boundaries and creating exceptional music.



With the nominations unveiled, several people are thrilled to witness the upcoming Eastern Music Awards.



Music lovers are looking forward to witnessing the best of the Eastern Region's music talent being honored and celebrated on Bryt TV, making it a truly unforgettable experience for all.



The main event comes off on Saturday, December 9, 2023, in Koforidua at the Center for National Culture (CNC)



List of nominees and categories:



Hip Life Song Of The Year



Alepke – Koo Ntakra



The Prophecy – Ayowa Kwame



Daben – Yaw Bee



All Correct Sir – Gyanesis



Date Rush – K.Joe



Hip Hop Song Of The Year:



Sad People – Rany Dopesongz



Opono Hini Me – Katkiz



Trap Life – Stone Gee



Obiaa Maame Ada – Koo Ntakra



Happy Man – Tee Rhyme Ft Amerado



Boys Nafeeli – Sharpgyal



Go Away – Real Longation



Obra – Khofi Tonda



Pressure – Jonney Khay Ft Katkiz X Sean Khare



Hip Hop/ Hip Life Act of the Year:



Real Longation



Koo Ntakra



Tee Rhyme



Katkiz



Sharpgyal



Ayowa Kwame



Afro-Pop Song of the Year:



Kolo – 2khay



Only You – Andy Max



Backside – Kali Ju



This That – King Maaga Ft Lasmid



Ride Or Die – Koo Ntakra Ft Kurl Songx



Parachuta – Ptenz



Nobody – Rhyims



Money – Jay Baba



Lonely – Sillla



My Baby – Tiini Ft Raymond Burna



Afro Pop Act of the Year:



Ptenz



King Maaga



Rhyims



Andy Max



Sillla



Jay Baba

High Life Song of the Year:



Daasebre Nana Kwaku Boateng Iii – Atta Ghanaboy



Hold Am Tight – C Clark Ft Cryxtal De Uniq



Bra – Dassebreba Kwame Ft Ekow Marvel



Broken Heart – Koo Kyei Ft Ekow Marvel X Kwame Nkansah



Mobrowa – Koo Ntakra



Gye Wani – Konana Ft Obour Ko



Be Kind – Kojo Kinn



Super Man – Stone Gee



Matwe Ama Wo – Wana Plata



Highlife Act of the Year:



Stonegee



Dassebreba Kwame



Atta Ghana Boy



Konana



C.Clark



Koo Kyei



Kojo Kinn



Eastsyde Song of the Year:



Daben – Boy Tee Ft Dosty



Bra – Dassebreba Kwame Ft Ekow Marvel



Party On The Hills – Pabs Official Ft Kwame Nkansah



Parachuta – Ptenz



Ago Choose You – Real Longation



Shito – Sly Pee



Superman – Stone Gee



Control (Rmx) – Tiini Ft D. Cryme X Raymond



Obiaa Maame Ada – Koo Ntakra Ft Kasapa



Gospel Song of the Year:



M’aseda – Abena Anuonyam



Tumi Wura – Alvin David



The Omnipotent (Live) – Eme B



I Made It – Kobby Bless



Dagon B3hwe Ase – Ladymatt



Mey3 Nhyira – Nhyiraba Prince



Jesus Is Coming – Rev. Jesuba



M’aseda – Trixie Domena



Gospel Act of the Year:



Abena Anuonyam



Emeb



Alvin David



Nhyiraba Prince



Rev. Jesuba



Kobby Bless



Ladymatt



Trixie Domena



Reggae Dancehall Song of the Year:



Flight Mode – Adi Palmer



Yi Wani (Cherish) – Dread Shazzah



June July Love – Raemix Gh



She Bad – Sillla



Shito – Sly Pee



Obra – Turf Killa

Reggae/ Dancehall Act of the Year:



Sly Pee



Tuff Killa



Dread Shazzah



Sillla



Adi Palmer



Best Group of the Year:



2khay



Gyanesis



Best Pub/ Night Club of the Year:



Countryside Pub



Park N Pork



Promoter of the Year:



Caring Diggy



Dj Iyke



Kingsnationgh



King Richy



Kumi Kasa



Oda Citizen



Eastern International Act of the Year:



Annor



Atta Ghanaboy



Dreamz



Emeb



Enoch Boateng



Jay Baba



Sillla



Bekey Mills



Female Vocalist of the Year:



Eme B – The Omnipotent (Live)



Sillla – Lonely



Trixie Domena – M’aseda



Male Vocalist of the Year:



Alvin David – Tumi Wura



King Maaga – This That



Ptenz – Parachuta



Rev. Jesuba – Jesus Is Coming



Rhyims – Nobody



Nhyiraba Prince – Mey3 Nhyira



Best Collaboration of the Year:



Your Boss – Boytee Ft Yaw Monies



Hold Am Tight – C.Clark Ft Cryxtal De Uniq



Bra – Dassebreba Kwame Ft Ekow Marvel



Broken Heart – Koo Kyei Ft Ekow Marvel X Kwame Nkansah



Obiaa Maame Ada – Koo Ntakra Ft Kasapa



Eastern We Dey – Kwasi Boadi Ft Tee Rhyme, Koo Ntakra, Mrr Nice, Soulbeck



Happy Man – Tee Rhyme Ft Amerado



Control (Rmx) – Tiini Ft D. Cryme X Raymond



This That – King Maaga Ft Lasmid



Rap Act of the Year:



2hype Kaytee – Bite 3 (The Oracle)



Boytee – Daben



El Kojo – Dare

Tee Rhyme – Boo (Tooli Ep. 1)



Koo Ntakra – Obiaa Maame Ada



Tiini – Control (Rmx)



Phrings Icon – Nightmare



Campus Act of the Year:



Adi Palmer – Flight Mode



Kay Century – Anokyewaa



Yaw Bee – Daben



Album/ Ep of the Year:



I Have Arrived (Ep) – Tiini



Highlife Resurrect (Album) – Konana X Obour Ko



Jumapo To Accra (Album) – Koo Ntakra



Bob Marley (Ep) – Raemix Gh



She Lives On (Ep) – Real Longation



Made In Kwahu (Album) – Pabs Official



Music Video of the Year:



Annor Ft Aspy – Sika



Abena Anuonyam – M’aseda



Dassebreba Kwame Ft Ekow Marvel – Bra



Eme B – Miracle God



Ko7 – No Fake



Kofi Friday – Sing My Name



Koo Kyei Ft Ekow Marvel X Kwame Nkansah – Broken Heart



Konana X Obour Ko – Gye Wani



Koo Ntakra Ft Kasapa – Obiaa Maame Ada



Video Director of the Year:



Dexter Brains – Miracle God By Eme B



Dpm Films – Broken Heart By Koo Kyei Ft Ekow Marvel X Kwame Nkansah



Eni Baid – Bo Fake By Ko7



Dpm Films – Obiaa Maame Ada By Koo Ntakra Ft Kasapa



Richard Amoako – Gye Wani By Konana X Obour Ko



Kojo Myles – Sing My Name By Kofi Friday



Kkb Multimedia Concept – M’aseda By Abena Anuonyam



Soba – Bra By Dassebreba Kwame Ft Wkow Marvel



Sniper Mikxz – Sika By Annor Ft Aspy



Sound Engineer of the Year:



Angel Pee – Hold Am Tight By C.Clark



Cybee – Ago Chooseu By Real Longation



K.Joe Beatz – Date Rush By K.Joe



Mensbeatz – No Fake By Ko7



Emmakay Beatz – Happy Man By Tee Rhyme



Lighter Wan Beatz – S3k3 By Selection Gh



Music Producer of the Year:



Mensbeatz – No Fake By Ko7



Emmakay – Happy Man By Tee Rhyme



K.Joe Beatz – Superman By Stone Gee



Dna – Boys Nafeeli By Sharp Gyal



Qholabeatz – Opono Hini Me By Katkiz



Cybee – Nobody By Rhyims



Songwriter of the Year:



Atta Ghana Boy – Daasebre Nana Kwaku Boateng Iii



Dassebreba Kwame – Bra Ft Ekow Marvel



Eme B – The Omnipotent (Live)