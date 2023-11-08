2023 Eastern Music Awards nominations released

The Eastern Music Awards, a prestigious awards ceremony celebrating music talent from the Eastern region of Ghana, has announced its nominations for the 2023 edition.
The nominations were revealed during a special event broadcasted on Bryt TV, a popular television channel in Ghana.
The Eastern Music Awards has become a significant platform for recognizing and honoring the efforts of talented musicians, producers, songwriters, and other industry professionals from the region.
The awards showcase a diverse range of genres, including Highlife, Hiplife, Gospel, Afrobeat, and many more.
This year's nominations reflect the vibrant music scene in the Eastern region, with various artists receiving recognition across multiple categories.
Some of the notable categories include Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best New Artist, and Album of the Year.
Fans and industry experts alike eagerly await the announcement of winners during the main award ceremony, which is scheduled to take place later in the year. The event will be a grand celebration of Eastern music, featuring live performances, special guest appearances, and memorable moments.
The Eastern Music Awards have been instrumental in promoting and supporting the Eastern music industry, offering a platform for emerging artists to showcase their talent and gain recognition.
The awards also serve as a motivation for established artists to continue pushing boundaries and creating exceptional music.
With the nominations unveiled, several people are thrilled to witness the upcoming Eastern Music Awards.
Music lovers are looking forward to witnessing the best of the Eastern Region's music talent being honored and celebrated on Bryt TV, making it a truly unforgettable experience for all.
The main event comes off on Saturday, December 9, 2023, in Koforidua at the Center for National Culture (CNC)
List of nominees and categories:
Hip Life Song Of The Year
Alepke – Koo Ntakra
The Prophecy – Ayowa Kwame
Daben – Yaw Bee
All Correct Sir – Gyanesis
Date Rush – K.Joe
Hip Hop Song Of The Year:
Sad People – Rany Dopesongz
Opono Hini Me – Katkiz
Trap Life – Stone Gee
Obiaa Maame Ada – Koo Ntakra
Happy Man – Tee Rhyme Ft Amerado
Boys Nafeeli – Sharpgyal
Go Away – Real Longation
Obra – Khofi Tonda
Pressure – Jonney Khay Ft Katkiz X Sean Khare
Hip Hop/ Hip Life Act of the Year:
Real Longation
Koo Ntakra
Tee Rhyme
Katkiz
Sharpgyal
Ayowa Kwame
Afro-Pop Song of the Year:
Kolo – 2khay
Only You – Andy Max
Backside – Kali Ju
This That – King Maaga Ft Lasmid
Ride Or Die – Koo Ntakra Ft Kurl Songx
Parachuta – Ptenz
Nobody – Rhyims
Money – Jay Baba
Lonely – Sillla
My Baby – Tiini Ft Raymond Burna
Afro Pop Act of the Year:
Ptenz
King Maaga
Rhyims
Andy Max
Sillla
Jay Baba
High Life Song of the Year:
Daasebre Nana Kwaku Boateng Iii – Atta Ghanaboy
Hold Am Tight – C Clark Ft Cryxtal De Uniq
Bra – Dassebreba Kwame Ft Ekow Marvel
Broken Heart – Koo Kyei Ft Ekow Marvel X Kwame Nkansah
Mobrowa – Koo Ntakra
Gye Wani – Konana Ft Obour Ko
Be Kind – Kojo Kinn
Super Man – Stone Gee
Matwe Ama Wo – Wana Plata
Highlife Act of the Year:
Stonegee
Dassebreba Kwame
Atta Ghana Boy
Konana
C.Clark
Koo Kyei
Kojo Kinn
Eastsyde Song of the Year:
Daben – Boy Tee Ft Dosty
Bra – Dassebreba Kwame Ft Ekow Marvel
Party On The Hills – Pabs Official Ft Kwame Nkansah
Parachuta – Ptenz
Ago Choose You – Real Longation
Shito – Sly Pee
Superman – Stone Gee
Control (Rmx) – Tiini Ft D. Cryme X Raymond
Obiaa Maame Ada – Koo Ntakra Ft Kasapa
Gospel Song of the Year:
M’aseda – Abena Anuonyam
Tumi Wura – Alvin David
The Omnipotent (Live) – Eme B
I Made It – Kobby Bless
Dagon B3hwe Ase – Ladymatt
Mey3 Nhyira – Nhyiraba Prince
Jesus Is Coming – Rev. Jesuba
M’aseda – Trixie Domena
Gospel Act of the Year:
Abena Anuonyam
Emeb
Alvin David
Nhyiraba Prince
Rev. Jesuba
Kobby Bless
Ladymatt
Trixie Domena
Reggae Dancehall Song of the Year:
Flight Mode – Adi Palmer
Yi Wani (Cherish) – Dread Shazzah
June July Love – Raemix Gh
She Bad – Sillla
Shito – Sly Pee
Obra – Turf Killa
Reggae/ Dancehall Act of the Year:
Sly Pee
Tuff Killa
Dread Shazzah
Sillla
Adi Palmer
Best Group of the Year:
2khay
Gyanesis
Best Pub/ Night Club of the Year:
Countryside Pub
Park N Pork
Promoter of the Year:
Caring Diggy
Dj Iyke
Kingsnationgh
King Richy
Kumi Kasa
Oda Citizen
Eastern International Act of the Year:
Annor
Atta Ghanaboy
Dreamz
Emeb
Enoch Boateng
Jay Baba
Sillla
Bekey Mills
Female Vocalist of the Year:
Eme B – The Omnipotent (Live)
Sillla – Lonely
Trixie Domena – M’aseda
Male Vocalist of the Year:
Alvin David – Tumi Wura
King Maaga – This That
Ptenz – Parachuta
Rev. Jesuba – Jesus Is Coming
Rhyims – Nobody
Nhyiraba Prince – Mey3 Nhyira
Best Collaboration of the Year:
Your Boss – Boytee Ft Yaw Monies
Hold Am Tight – C.Clark Ft Cryxtal De Uniq
Bra – Dassebreba Kwame Ft Ekow Marvel
Broken Heart – Koo Kyei Ft Ekow Marvel X Kwame Nkansah
Obiaa Maame Ada – Koo Ntakra Ft Kasapa
Eastern We Dey – Kwasi Boadi Ft Tee Rhyme, Koo Ntakra, Mrr Nice, Soulbeck
Happy Man – Tee Rhyme Ft Amerado
Control (Rmx) – Tiini Ft D. Cryme X Raymond
This That – King Maaga Ft Lasmid
Rap Act of the Year:
2hype Kaytee – Bite 3 (The Oracle)
Boytee – Daben
El Kojo – Dare
Tee Rhyme – Boo (Tooli Ep. 1)
Koo Ntakra – Obiaa Maame Ada
Tiini – Control (Rmx)
Phrings Icon – Nightmare
Campus Act of the Year:
Adi Palmer – Flight Mode
Kay Century – Anokyewaa
Yaw Bee – Daben
Album/ Ep of the Year:
I Have Arrived (Ep) – Tiini
Highlife Resurrect (Album) – Konana X Obour Ko
Jumapo To Accra (Album) – Koo Ntakra
Bob Marley (Ep) – Raemix Gh
She Lives On (Ep) – Real Longation
Made In Kwahu (Album) – Pabs Official
Music Video of the Year:
Annor Ft Aspy – Sika
Abena Anuonyam – M’aseda
Dassebreba Kwame Ft Ekow Marvel – Bra
Eme B – Miracle God
Ko7 – No Fake
Kofi Friday – Sing My Name
Koo Kyei Ft Ekow Marvel X Kwame Nkansah – Broken Heart
Konana X Obour Ko – Gye Wani
Koo Ntakra Ft Kasapa – Obiaa Maame Ada
Video Director of the Year:
Dexter Brains – Miracle God By Eme B
Dpm Films – Broken Heart By Koo Kyei Ft Ekow Marvel X Kwame Nkansah
Eni Baid – Bo Fake By Ko7
Dpm Films – Obiaa Maame Ada By Koo Ntakra Ft Kasapa
Richard Amoako – Gye Wani By Konana X Obour Ko
Kojo Myles – Sing My Name By Kofi Friday
Kkb Multimedia Concept – M’aseda By Abena Anuonyam
Soba – Bra By Dassebreba Kwame Ft Wkow Marvel
Sniper Mikxz – Sika By Annor Ft Aspy
Sound Engineer of the Year:
Angel Pee – Hold Am Tight By C.Clark
Cybee – Ago Chooseu By Real Longation
K.Joe Beatz – Date Rush By K.Joe
Mensbeatz – No Fake By Ko7
Emmakay Beatz – Happy Man By Tee Rhyme
Lighter Wan Beatz – S3k3 By Selection Gh
Music Producer of the Year:
Mensbeatz – No Fake By Ko7
Emmakay – Happy Man By Tee Rhyme
K.Joe Beatz – Superman By Stone Gee
Dna – Boys Nafeeli By Sharp Gyal
Qholabeatz – Opono Hini Me By Katkiz
Cybee – Nobody By Rhyims
Songwriter of the Year:
Atta Ghana Boy – Daasebre Nana Kwaku Boateng Iii
Dassebreba Kwame – Bra Ft Ekow Marvel
Eme B – The Omnipotent (Live)
Katkiz – Opono Hini Me
Ko7 – No Fake
Kojo Kinn – Be Kind
Koo Ntakra – Mobrowa
Rany Dopesongz – Sad People
Rev. Jesuba – Jesus Is Coming
Stone Gee – Superman
Most Promising Act of the Year:
2khay
Andy Max
Gyanesis
Kofi Friday
Khofi Tonda
Kweku Alrhyte
Ptenz
Rhyims
Selection Gh
Sillla
Trixie Domena
Artist of the Year:
Tiini
Stone Gee
Tee Rhyme
Koo Ntakra
Nhyiraba Prince
Sly Pee
Ko7
King Maaga
Ghana's Most Viral Song of the Year:
King Promise - Terminator
Nacee - Aseda
Stonebowy - Into The Future
Black Sherif - Soja
Kuami Eugene - Single
Ewura Abena - This Far
Piesie Esther - Wayε Me Yie (All-Stars Rendition)
Olivetheboy - Good Sin
Stonebowy
Piesie Esther
Black Sheriff
King Promise
Camidoh
Amerado
Eastern Pride of the Year:
Kuami Eugene
Kidi
Medikal
Wendy Shay