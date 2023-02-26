2023 Effutu Aboakyer Festival launched

Some celebrants of the festival

Source: GNA

The 2023 edition of the Aboakyer Festival of the chiefs and people of Effutu has been launched at Winneba, with a call on the citizenry to fully participate in the activities to spur growth and development.

The uniqueness of the festival, celebrated every first Saturday of May, is seen in its attraction of people from all walks of life to boost tourism.



During the festival, kinsmen and relations reaffirm their commitment to their lineages while friends and families reunite and strengthen their bond to ensure peaceful coexistence.



Neenyi Ghartey VII, the Paramount Chief of Effutu Traditional Area, launched the festival, on the theme: “Your Participation makes a Difference for Development.”



It is expected to commence on Saturday, April 29, with a tree planting exercise at the hunting grounds, a marathon race later in the afternoon and a gospel musical night on Sunday, April 30.



On Monday, May 1, there will be general sanitation activities, Tuesday, May 2, Health walk /Regatta/Tug-or-War and on Wednesday, May 3, Football tournament/ Ampe and Food competition.

Neenyi Ghartey who is also the President of Effutu Traditional Council applauded the Asafo groups for their comportment and cooperation over the years and urged them to continue the same.



He commended the Aboakyer Planning Committee for their sacrifices, dedication and hard work and for their resolve to protect and uplift the image of the festival.



He commended the police for their commitment and urged them to apprehend lawbreakers before, during and after the festival to ensure peace.



He reminded the media that in their quest to showcase the cultural values of Effutuman they must exercise circumspection in their reportage.



Alhaji Zubairu Kassim, Effutu Municipal Chief Executive, in a message delivered on his behalf, assured of the Assembly’s continuous support to the Traditional Council for a peaceful and successful festival.