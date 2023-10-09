2023 Ghana Music Awards UK: Full list of winners

The 2023 Ghana Music Awards UK came off on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at the Royal Regency in London with dancehall artist Shatta Wale being crowned the overall Artist of the Year beating Black Sherif, Piesie Esther, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, and King Promise.
The dancehall artist picked up a number of awards including Reggae/Dancehall Artist of The Year, Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year, and the most dominant fanbase of the Year.
Gospel artist Piesie Esther also won a number of awards including Gospel Song of The Year, Gospel Artiste of The Year, and Songwriter of the Year.
Below is the full list of winners.
Hiplife/Hip Hop Artiste of The Year - Black Sherif
Hiplife/Hip Hop Song of The Year - Country Side – Sarkodie ft. Black Sherif
Highlife Song of The Year - Atia (High-life Rendition) – Epixode ft. Kwabena Kwabena
Highlife Artiste of The Year - Akwaboah
Gospel Song of The Year - Wayε Me Yie – Piesie Esther
Gospel Artiste of The Year - Piesie Esther
Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of The Year - Shatta Wale
Reggae/Dancehall Song of The Year - On God – Shatta Wale
Afrobeats Artiste of The Year - King Promise
Afrobeats Song of the Year - Therapy – Stonebwoy
Male Vocalist of The Year - Kwabena Kwabena – Atia (High-life Rendition)
Female Vocalist of The Year - Cina Soul – Waiting ft. Camidoh
Instrumentalist of The Year - Dominic Quarchie – Wayε Me Yie by Piesie Esther
Songwriter of the Year - Piesie Esther – Wayε Me Yie
Best Group of The Year - FRA!
Best Rapper of the Year - Sarkodie – Country Side ft. Black Sherif
Best Collaboration of The Year - Sarkodie – Country Side ft. Black Sherif
New Artiste of The Year - Lasmid
Most Popular Song of the Year - Fa No Fom – DJ Azonto
Artiste of the Year - Shatta Wale
Uncovered Artiste of The Year - Essi
Producer of The Year - Nacee
Best Music Video of The Year - Piesie Esther – Wayε Me Yie
Most Dominant Fan Base of The Year - Shatta Movement
UK-Based Best DJ - DJ P Montana
UK New Artiste of The Year - Mayqueen
UK-Based Uncovered Artiste of The Year - Yaw Bossman
UK-Based Songwriter of The Year - Ohene – Say I Do
UK-Based Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste of The Year - Charles Kalah
UK-Based Afrobeats/Afropop Song of The Year - My Girl (Remix) – GoldKay ft. David Jay
UK-Based Highlife Song of The Year - So Much Love – Black Kat Gh feat. Kwabena Kwabena
UK-Based Highlife Artiste of The Year - Ohene
UK-Based Artiste of The Year - Charles Kalah
UK-Based Live Performance Band of The Year - The Compozers
UK-Based Gospel Song of The Year - Blessed – Joseph Matthew
UK-Based Gospel Artiste of The Year - Alice McKenzie
UK-Based Best Collaboration of The Year - Samuel Sey – Agyenkwa Hene ft Efe Grace
UK-Based Producer of The Year - Ephraim Beatz
Ghanaian Contemporary Act of The Year - K.O.G (Kweku Of Ghana)
Best Touring Band - Santrofi band