2023 Ghana Music Awards UK: Full list of winners

Piesie Esther GMAUK.jpeg Piesie Esther receiving an award at GMA-UK

Mon, 9 Oct 2023 Source: nydjlive.com

The 2023 Ghana Music Awards UK came off on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at the Royal Regency in London with dancehall artist Shatta Wale being crowned the overall Artist of the Year beating Black Sherif, Piesie Esther, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, and King Promise.

The dancehall artist picked up a number of awards including Reggae/Dancehall Artist of The Year, Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year, and the most dominant fanbase of the Year.

Gospel artist Piesie Esther also won a number of awards including Gospel Song of The Year, Gospel Artiste of The Year, and Songwriter of the Year.

Below is the full list of winners.

Hiplife/Hip Hop Artiste of The Year - Black Sherif

Hiplife/Hip Hop Song of The Year - Country Side – Sarkodie ft. Black Sherif

Highlife Song of The Year - Atia (High-life Rendition) – Epixode ft. Kwabena Kwabena

Highlife Artiste of The Year - Akwaboah

Gospel Song of The Year - Wayε Me Yie – Piesie Esther

Gospel Artiste of The Year - Piesie Esther

Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of The Year - Shatta Wale

Reggae/Dancehall Song of The Year - On God – Shatta Wale

Afrobeats Artiste of The Year - King Promise

Afrobeats Song of the Year - Therapy – Stonebwoy

Male Vocalist of The Year - Kwabena Kwabena – Atia (High-life Rendition)

Female Vocalist of The Year - Cina Soul – Waiting ft. Camidoh

Instrumentalist of The Year - Dominic Quarchie – Wayε Me Yie by Piesie Esther

Songwriter of the Year - Piesie Esther – Wayε Me Yie

Best Group of The Year - FRA!

Best Rapper of the Year - Sarkodie – Country Side ft. Black Sherif

Best Collaboration of The Year - Sarkodie – Country Side ft. Black Sherif

New Artiste of The Year - Lasmid

Most Popular Song of the Year - Fa No Fom – DJ Azonto

Artiste of the Year - Shatta Wale

Uncovered Artiste of The Year - Essi

Producer of The Year - Nacee

Best Music Video of The Year - Piesie Esther – Wayε Me Yie

Most Dominant Fan Base of The Year - Shatta Movement

UK-Based Best DJ - DJ P Montana

UK New Artiste of The Year - Mayqueen

UK-Based Uncovered Artiste of The Year - Yaw Bossman

UK-Based Songwriter of The Year - Ohene – Say I Do

UK-Based Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste of The Year - Charles Kalah

UK-Based Afrobeats/Afropop Song of The Year - My Girl (Remix) – GoldKay ft. David Jay

UK-Based Highlife Song of The Year - So Much Love – Black Kat Gh feat. Kwabena Kwabena

UK-Based Highlife Artiste of The Year - Ohene

UK-Based Artiste of The Year - Charles Kalah

UK-Based Live Performance Band of The Year - The Compozers

UK-Based Gospel Song of The Year - Blessed – Joseph Matthew

UK-Based Gospel Artiste of The Year - Alice McKenzie

UK-Based Best Collaboration of The Year - Samuel Sey – Agyenkwa Hene ft Efe Grace

UK-Based Producer of The Year - Ephraim Beatz

Ghanaian Contemporary Act of The Year - K.O.G (Kweku Of Ghana)

Best Touring Band - Santrofi band

