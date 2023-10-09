2023 Ghana Music Awards UK: Full list of winners

Piesie Esther receiving an award at GMA-UK

The 2023 Ghana Music Awards UK came off on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at the Royal Regency in London with dancehall artist Shatta Wale being crowned the overall Artist of the Year beating Black Sherif, Piesie Esther, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, and King Promise.

The dancehall artist picked up a number of awards including Reggae/Dancehall Artist of The Year, Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year, and the most dominant fanbase of the Year.



Gospel artist Piesie Esther also won a number of awards including Gospel Song of The Year, Gospel Artiste of The Year, and Songwriter of the Year.



Below is the full list of winners.



Hiplife/Hip Hop Artiste of The Year - Black Sherif



Hiplife/Hip Hop Song of The Year - Country Side – Sarkodie ft. Black Sherif



Highlife Song of The Year - Atia (High-life Rendition) – Epixode ft. Kwabena Kwabena



Highlife Artiste of The Year - Akwaboah



Gospel Song of The Year - Wayε Me Yie – Piesie Esther



Gospel Artiste of The Year - Piesie Esther

Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of The Year - Shatta Wale



Reggae/Dancehall Song of The Year - On God – Shatta Wale



Afrobeats Artiste of The Year - King Promise



Afrobeats Song of the Year - Therapy – Stonebwoy



Male Vocalist of The Year - Kwabena Kwabena – Atia (High-life Rendition)



Female Vocalist of The Year - Cina Soul – Waiting ft. Camidoh



Instrumentalist of The Year - Dominic Quarchie – Wayε Me Yie by Piesie Esther



Songwriter of the Year - Piesie Esther – Wayε Me Yie



Best Group of The Year - FRA!

Best Rapper of the Year - Sarkodie – Country Side ft. Black Sherif



Best Collaboration of The Year - Sarkodie – Country Side ft. Black Sherif



New Artiste of The Year - Lasmid



Most Popular Song of the Year - Fa No Fom – DJ Azonto



Artiste of the Year - Shatta Wale



Uncovered Artiste of The Year - Essi



Producer of The Year - Nacee



Best Music Video of The Year - Piesie Esther – Wayε Me Yie



Most Dominant Fan Base of The Year - Shatta Movement

UK-Based Best DJ - DJ P Montana



UK New Artiste of The Year - Mayqueen



UK-Based Uncovered Artiste of The Year - Yaw Bossman



UK-Based Songwriter of The Year - Ohene – Say I Do



UK-Based Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste of The Year - Charles Kalah



UK-Based Afrobeats/Afropop Song of The Year - My Girl (Remix) – GoldKay ft. David Jay



UK-Based Highlife Song of The Year - So Much Love – Black Kat Gh feat. Kwabena Kwabena



UK-Based Highlife Artiste of The Year - Ohene



UK-Based Artiste of The Year - Charles Kalah

UK-Based Live Performance Band of The Year - The Compozers



UK-Based Gospel Song of The Year - Blessed – Joseph Matthew



UK-Based Gospel Artiste of The Year - Alice McKenzie



UK-Based Best Collaboration of The Year - Samuel Sey – Agyenkwa Hene ft Efe Grace



UK-Based Producer of The Year - Ephraim Beatz



Ghanaian Contemporary Act of The Year - K.O.G (Kweku Of Ghana)



Best Touring Band - Santrofi band