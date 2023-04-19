2023 Ghana Party In The Park and Expo Ghana launched

Some personalities at the event

Source: Akwaaba UK

International Ghanaian Marketing Communications Company, Akwaaba UK in collaboration with the British High Commission in Ghana, on Thursday 13th April 2023, launched this year’s edition of its popular annual events, Ghana Party in the Park and Expo Ghana at a colourful event at the Residence of the British High Commissioner to Ghana in Accra.

According to the organizers, following the success of the maiden edition of Expo Ghana last year, this year’s edition will be happening for two days on Wednesday 12th July and Thursday 13th July 2023 at Canary Wharf Hotel, London. Ghana Party in the Park is scheduled for Saturday 15th July 2023 at Trent Park, Cockfosters, in London.



Expo Ghana is a platform for Ghana made products to be showcased in the United Kingdom for patronage and create opportunities for Ghanaian entrepreneurs. In addition, it aims to harness export potential for Ghanaian SMEs and creates business relationships between UK and Ghana based entrepreneurs.



Ghana Party in the Park is currently the biggest Ghanaian event outside the country which attracts over 10,000 patrons yearly. It is positioned as a family fun day out with activities for people of all ages, from children’s corner, durbar of chiefs, performances by top African musicians, food court, exhibition of African products and services and many more.



Chris Koney, a member of the Akwaaba UK team, speaking on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer of Akwaaba UK, Dennis Tawiah said “African made products are quickly gaining prominence in global markets and to ensure Ghana capitalizes on this growing interest, Expo Ghana was created last year to provide the platform for Ghana made products to be showcased and create opportunities for Ghanaian entrepreneurs in the UK. From the positive feedback from participants from last year and the request from other stakeholders, we are adding one day this year to cater for the real estate and construction sector”.



Mr. Koney indicated that Akwaaba UK’s engagement with local and global brands over the years has positioned the company to provide tailor-made services for African businesses wanting to enter the UK market, find the right partners across Europe, launch or activate their products and services, market research, marketing, and business development.



Her Excellency Harriet Thompson, the British High Commissioner to Ghana lauded Akwaaba UK for the great initiative to create opportunities for both Ghanaian and UK businesses and creating a platform for deliberations between Ghanaian and UK industry captains to explore possibilities for partnerships and building synergies.

She further complimented Akwaaba UK for sustaining Ghana Party in the Park over a decade and growing it to become one of the events to look forward to on the African entertainment calendar in the UK. She added that it is a great tool to enhance Ghana – UK relations and promote business between the two countries.



Other speakers on the night were the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Mark Okraku-Mantey, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotions Centre (GIPC), Yofi Grant, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Ambassador Michael Oquaye Jr., and Alex Dadey, Executive Chairman of KGL Group & Board Chairman, GIPC.



In addition, some sponsors and partners shared their experience last year and the reason they are on board this year. They included CBG Bank, TapTap Send, Melcom Group, Lakeside Estate.



Sponsors of Ghana Party in the Park and Expo Ghana for this year include AirMaroc, Tropical Sun, World Remit, Mukuru, Supermalt, CBG Bank, Lakeside Estate, KGL, GIPC, TapTap Send, Unity Link, Ghana Free Zones Authority and Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA).



Ghanaian musician, Cina Soul, gave a splendid performance on the night.