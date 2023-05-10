2023 VGMAs: Blacko exclaimed 'Yawa!' when King Promise's '5 Star' won the Album of the Year award

Ghanaian music stars: King Promise (L) Black Sherif (R)

Music artiste Black Sherif has reacted to losing the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Album of the Year brag to King Promise.

The latest VGMA event, the 24th edition, happened on Saturday, May 6, 2023.



Even though Sherif was crowned the ultimate winner, Artiste of the Year, he was left disappointed when he was not called to come up the stage for the Album of the Year award.



5 Star and Legacy Entertainment signee King Promise (KP) was rather called.



The rapper gave the impression he has moved on from the shock of missing out on the Album of the Year brag for his debut long play (LP) titled The Villain I Never Was.



He, however, described how it felt like the moment the winner was announced at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) Grand Arena.



"At that time, I was in fact waiting for them to mention my name," he told Berla Mundi on the New Day programme on Accra-based TV3.

"When they didn't mention my name, I said: 'Yawa!'" he showed a sour look awhile and laughed after.



Notwithstanding his disappointment, he said King Promise, whose sophomore LP 5 Star was given the trophy, deserved the it indeed.



"If I felt like the one receiving the award didn't deserve it, then I would be feel some way," he noted. "But everyone in that category deserved to win else, they wouldn't have put their name up in the first place."



In his view, his competition: Sarkodie (Jamz), Gyakie (My Diary), Kwesi Arthur (Son of Jacob), Joe Mettle (The Kadosh) and King Promise (5 Star) all "deserved to win" because "they put work in".



"That's why they put their album names there saying: 'Of all the albums that dropped last year, these are the albums that are contesting for album of the year'," the multiple award-winning singer-songwriter explained.



Meanwhile, 'yawa' is a Pidgin word which could mean a number of things including: 'trouble', 'oh my goodness!', 'f**k!', 'my!', 'embarrassment' and 'big disappointment'.