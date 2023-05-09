0
Menu
Entertainment

2023 VGMAs: Why I didn't join Sarkodie to perform 'Countryside' - Blacko explains

Blacko And Sarkodie Black Sherif and Sarkodie

Tue, 9 May 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Singer-songwriter and rapper Black Sherif has given reasons for his absence on the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) Grand Arena stage when it was Sarkodie’s turn to perform.

He spoke to the New Day crew on Accra-based TV3, Monday, May 8, 2023.

“I had done my set and performance time already,” he said.

“Sarkodie was also performing” when it got to his time, the artiste nicknamed Blacko added.

In the audience, he had a good time he insinuated, saying: “I’m also a big fan of Sarkodie’s” so “I wanted to also watch him.”

Sherif, the current Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) Artiste of the Year, also revealed that “it wasn’t planned that we’d perform together so I couldn’t have hopped on [stage].”

The serial hitmaker said, as he does with many people, because he sees everyone as an embodiment of “culture,” he watched Sarkodie, noting a few things for his own enhancement.

For his acclaimed live performance at the 24th edition of the VGMAs, May 6, rap megastar Sarkodie saved his ‘Countryside’ smash hit with Black Sherif, as the climax.

Except for a number of athletic dancers, Sarkodie was alone on stage.

There were moments that the camera caught Black Sherif happily dancing in the crowd.

Countryside is on Sarkodie's Jamz album released on November 11, 2023.

Source: classfmonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo
Watch Otumfuo, Lady Julia on the dance floor at birthday bash in London
Watch Otumfuo, Lady Julia on the dance floor at birthday bash in London
National Cathedral: Ablakwa explains why he kicked ‘court papers’
Use of Asanteman flag on coronation flyer draws Twitter chatter
The robbery of a nurse’s GH¢40,700, iPhone that led to the arrest of soldier, police
Related Articles: