2023 World Folklore Day: Citizens urged to select one traditional meal to represent Ghana

File photo: File photo of a Ghanaian dish, 'Ampesi'

Source: National Folklore Board

The National Folklore Board under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture marked this year’s World Folklore Day celebration with an appeal to the public to vote for one traditional dish as Ghana’s national meal.

Folklore is celebrated on August 22 every year in countries around the world.



The National Folklore Board is the statutory agency in Ghana responsible for the administration, registration, promotion, and protection of Ghanaian folklore as well as the implementation of the UNESCO 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage of which Ghana is a signatory.



Folklore or intangible culture refers to ways we express our culture which includes foodways, music, dance, art, designs, names, symbols and signs, performances, ceremonies, architectural forms, handicrafts and narratives, languages, or any artistic cultural expressions.



This year, the National Folklore Board has submitted a dossier of the Traditional Woven Textiles, Kente (Craftsmanship of Kente Weaving) to UNESCO for possible enlisting onto the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage and has received some positive feedback.



The Board anticipates having the element enlisted in 2024. The Board is also submitting a periodic report this year to UNESCO on the safeguarding intangible cultural heritage elements in Ghana.

The Board has encouraged Ghanaians to observe World Folklore Day 2023 for a week from August 22-27, with Ghanaian Highlife, Palm wine Music, African music, Traditional foods and wear made in Ghana outfits.



“The Board is hereby appealing to all Ghanaians to participate in a simple research exercise being conducted to select one traditional meal to represent Ghana on the national and global front. This is a medium for safeguarding Ghana’s intangible cultural heritage elements.



The purpose of this exercise is to provide the Board with enough information and support in its attempt to nominate one main Ghanaian meal for possible enlisting on the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in the near future”.



The Board added, “To participate in this exercise, follow the link: https://forms.gle/tLyYjCizt3bNpgmC9



The need to protect and promote our heritage as Ghanaians and safeguard Ghana’s intangible cultural heritage elements should resonate as an area of interest to all. HAPPY WORLD FOLKLORE DAY!”.