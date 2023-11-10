2024 Grammy Nominations: See the full list

2024 Grammy Awards

The 2024 Grammy nominations have arrived, and SZA leads the pack

with nine nominations — including record and song of the year nods



for her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit “Kill Bill” and an album of



the year nod for her 10-week Billboard 200 chart-topper _SOS_.



Next up are Phoebe Bridgers, Victoria Monét and engineer/mixer Serban



Ghenea with seven nominations; six of Bridgers’ nods are with the



indie trio Boy Genius (alongside Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus), plus a



solo mention in best pop duo/group performance for her SZA collab



“Ghost in the Machine.” Other six-time nominees this year include



Taylor Swift and her longtime producing partner Jack Antonoff, along



with Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Jon Batiste and



Brandy Clark.



1. RECORD OF THE YEAR



Award to the Artist and to the Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s)



and/or Mixer(s) and mastering engineer(s), if other than the artist._



Worship



Jon Batiste



Jon Batiste, Jon Bellion, Pete Nappi & Tenroc, producers; Serban



Ghenea & Pete Nappi, engineers/mixers; Chris Gehringer, mastering



engineer



Not Strong Enough



boygenius



boygenius & Catherine Marks, producers; Owen Lantz, Catherine Marks,



Mike Mogis, Bobby Mota, Kaushlesh “Garry” Purohit & Sarah Tudzin,



engineers/mixers; Pat Sullivan, mastering engineer



Flowers



Miley Cyrus



Kid Harpoon & Tyler Johnson, producers; Michael Pollack, Brian



Rajaratnam & Mark “Spike” Stent, engineers/mixers; Joe LaPorta,



mastering engineer



What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture “Barbie”]



Billie Eilish



Billie Eilish & FINNEAS, producers; Billie Eilish, Rob Kinelski &



FINNEAS, engineers/mixers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer



On My Mama



Victoria Monét



Deputy, Dernst Emile II & Jeff Gitelman, producers; Patrizio



Pigliapoco & Todd Robinson, engineers/mixers; Colin Leonard, mastering



engineer



Vampire



Olivia Rodrigo



Dan Nigro, producer; Serban Ghenea, Michael Harris, Chris Kasych,



Daniel Nigro & Dan Viafore, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering



engineer



Anti-Hero



Taylor Swift



Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, producers; Jack Antonoff, Serban Ghenea,



Laura Sisk & Lorenzo Wolff, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering



engineer



Kill Bill



SZA



Rob Bisel & Carter Lang, producers; Rob Bisel, engineer/mixer; Dale



Becker, mastering engineer



2. ALBUM OF THE YEAR



_Award to Artist(s) and to Featured Artist(s), Songwriter(s) of new



material, Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s), Mixer(s) and Mastering



Engineer(s) credited with 20% or more playing time of the album._



World Music Radio



Jon Batiste



Jon Batiste, Jon Bellion, Nick Cooper, Pete Nappi & Tenroc, producers;



Jon Batiste, Pete Nappi, Kaleb Rollins, Laura Sisk & Marc Whitmore,



engineers/mixers; Jon Batiste, Jon Bellion, Jason Cornet & Pete Nappi,



songwriters; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer



the record



boygenius



boygenius & Catherine Marks, producers; Owen Lantz, Will Maclellan,



Catherine Marks, Mike Mogis, Bobby Mota, Kaushlesh “Garry” Purohit



& Sarah Tudzin, engineers/mixers; Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers & Lucy



Dacus, songwriters; Pat Sullivan, mastering engineer



Endless Summer Vacation



Miley Cyrus



Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson & Mike Will Made-It, producers; Pièce



Eatah, Craig Frank, Paul David Hager, Stacy Jones, Brian Rajaratnam &



Mark “Spike” Stent, engineers/mixers; Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae



Hein, Thomas Hull, Tyler Johnson, Michael Len Williams II & Michael



Pollack, songwriters; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer



Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd



Lana Del Rey



Jack Antonoff, Zach Dawes, Lana Del Rey & Drew Erickson, producers;



Jack Antonoff, Michael Harris, Dean Reid & Laura Sisk,



engineers/mixers; Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Mike Hermosa,



songwriters; Ruairi O’Flaherty, mastering engineer



The Age Of Pleasure



Janelle Monáe



Sensei Bueno, Nate “Rocket” Wonder & Nana Kwabena, producers; Mick



Guzauski, Nate “Rocket” Wonder, Jayda Love, Janelle Monáe & Yáng



Tan, engineers/mixers; Jarrett Goodly, Nathaniel Irvin III, Janelle



Monáe Robinson & Nana Kwabena Tuffuor, songwriters; Dave Kutch,



mastering engineer



GUTS



Olivia Rodrigo



Daniel Nigro, producer; Serban Ghenea, Sterling Laws, Mitch McCarthy,



Daniel Nigro, Dave Schiffman, Mark “Spike” Stent, Sam Stewart &



Dan Viafore, engineers/mixers; Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo,



songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer



Midnights



Taylor Swift



Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, producers; Jack Antonoff, Zem Audu,



Serban Ghenea, David Hart, Mikey Freedom Hart, Sean Hutchinson, Ken



Lewis, Michael Riddleberger, Laura Sisk & Evan Smith,



engineers/mixers; Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters; Randy



Merrill, mastering engineer



SOS



SZA



Rob Bisel, ThankGod4Cody & Carter Lang, producers; Rob Bisel,



engineer/mixer; Rob Bisel, Cody Fayne, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe,



songwriters; Dale Becker, mastering engineer



3. SONG OF THE YEAR



_A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or



if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist



names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only._



A&W



Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)



Anti-Hero



Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)



Butterfly



Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)



Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)



Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua



Lipa)



Flowers



Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley



Cyrus)



Kill Bill



Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)



Vampire



Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)



What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture “Barbie”]



Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie



Eilish)



4. BEST NEW ARTIST



_This category recognizes an artist whose eligibility-year release(s)



achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness and notably



impacted the musical landscape._



Gracie Abrams



Fred again..



Ice Spice



Jelly Roll



Coco Jones



Noah Kahan



Victoria Monét



The War And Treaty



5. PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL



_A Producer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)_



Jack Antonoff



• Being Funny In A Foreign Language (The 1975) (A)



• Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd (Lana Del



Rey) (A)



• Midnights (Taylor Swift) (A)



Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II



• JAGUAR II (Victoria Monét) (A)



Hit-Boy



• Bus Stop (Don Toliver Featuring Brent Faiyaz) (T)



• Just Face It (Dreamville With Blxst) (T)



• Kings Disease III (Nas) (A)



• Magic 3 (Nas) (A)



• Magic 2 (Nas) (A)



• Slipping Into Darkness (Hit-Boy & The Alchemist) (S)



• Surf Or Drown Vol. 1 (Hit-Boy) (A)



• Surf Or Drown Vol. 2 (Hit-Boy) (A)



• Victims & Villains (Musiq Soulchild & Hit-Boy) (A)



• Metro Boomin



• Am I Dreaming (Metro Boomin Featuring Roisee & A$AP Rocky) (S)



• Calling (Metro Boomin Featuring NAV, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Swae



Lee) (S)



• Creepin’ (Metro Boomin Featuring 21 Savage & The Weeknd) (S)



• More M’s (Drake & 21 Savage) (S)



• Oh U Went (Young Thug Featuring Drake) (S)



• Superhero (Heroes & Villains) (Metro Boomin, Future & Chris Brown)



(S)



• Til Further Notice (Travis Scott Featuring James Blake & 21



Savage) (S)



• Trance (Metro Boomin Featuring Travis Scott & Young Thug) (S)



• War Bout It (Lil Durk Featuring 21 Savage) (S)



• Daniel Nigro



• Casual (Chappell Roan) (S)



• Divide (Dermot Kennedy) (S)



• Guts (Olivia Rodrigo) (A)



• Hot To Go! (Chappell Roan) (S)



• Kaleidoscope (Chappell Roan) (S)



• Red Wine Supernova (Chappell Roan) (S)



• Welcome To My Island (Caroline Polachek) (S)



6. SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL



_A Songwriter’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)_



Edgar Barrera



• Cuestion De Tiempo (Don Omar) (T)



• Falsa Alarma (En Vivo) (Grupo Firme) (T)



• Gucci Los Paños (Karol G) (T)



• La Despedida (Christian Nodal) (T)



• Mi Ex Tenía Razón (Karol G) (T)



• Que Vuelvas (Various Artists) (T)



• Un Cumbión Dolido (Christian Nodal) (T)



• un x100to (Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny) (T)



• Yo Pr1mero (Rels B) (S)



Jessie Jo Dillon



• Buried (Brandy Clark) (T)



• Girl In The Mirror (Megan Moroney) (T)



• Halfway To Hell (Jelly Roll) (T)



• I Just Killed A Man (Catie Offerman) (S)



• Memory Lane (Old Dominion) (S)



• Neon Cowgirl (Dan + Shay) (T)



• screen (HARDY) (T)



• The Town In Your Heart (Lori McKenna) (T)



• Up Above The Clouds (Cecilia’s Song) (Brandy Clark) (T)



Shane McAnally



• Come Back To Me (Brandy Clark) (S)



• Good With Me (Walker Hayes) (S)



• He’s Never Gunna Change (Lauren Daigle) (S)



• I Should Have Married You (Old Dominion) (S)



• Independently Owned (Alex Newell & Original Broadway Cast of



Shucked) (S)



• Never Grow Up (Niall Horan) (S)



• Start Nowhere (Sam Hunt) (S)



• Walmart (Sam Hunt) (S)



• We Don’t Fight Anymore (Carly Pearce & Chris Stapleton) (S)



Theron Thomas



• All My Life (Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole) (S)



• Been Thinking (Tyla) (S)



• Cheatback (Chlöe & Future) (T)



• How We Roll (Ciara & Chris Brown) (S)



• Make Up Your Mind (Cordae) (S)



• Pretty Girls Walk (Big Boss Vette) (S)



• Seven (Jung Kook & Latto) (S)



• Told Ya (Chlöe & Missy Elliot) (T)



• You And I (Sekou) (T)



Justin Tranter



• Gemini Moon (Reneé Rapp) (T)



• Honey! (Are U Coming?) (Måneskin) (S)



• I Want More (Marisa Davila & Cast Of Grease: Rise Of The Pink



Ladies) (S)



• Jersey (Baby Tate) (S)



• A Little Bit Happy (TALK) (S)



• Pretty Girls (Reneé Rapp) (S)



• River (Miley Cyrus) (S)



7. BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE



_For new vocal or instrumental pop recordings. Singles or Tracks



only._



Flowers



Miley Cyrus



Paint The Town Red



Doja Cat



What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture “Barbie”]



Billie Eilish



Vampire



Olivia Rodrigo



Anti-Hero



Taylor Swift



8. BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE



_For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative pop



recordings. Singles or Tracks only._



Thousand Miles



Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile



Candy Necklace



Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste



Never Felt So Alone



Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish



Karma



Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice



Ghost In The Machine



SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers



9. BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new pop vocal



recordings._



Chemistry



Kelly Clarkson



Endless Summer Vacation



Miley Cyrus



GUTS



Olivia Rodrigo



– (Subtract)



Ed Sheeran



Midnights



Taylor Swift



10. BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC RECORDING



_For solo, duo, group or collaborative performances. Vocal or



Instrumental. Singles or tracks only._



Blackbox Life Recorder 21F



Aphex Twin



Richard D James, producer; Richard D James, mixer



Loading



James Blake



James Blake & Dom Maker, producers; James Blake, mixer



Higher Than Ever Before



Disclosure



Cirkut, Guy Lawrence & Howard Lawrence, producers; Guy Lawrence, mixer



Strong



Romy & Fred again..



Fred again.., Stuart Price & Romy, producers; Fred again.. & Stuart



Price, mixers



Rumble



Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan



Fred again.. & Skrillex, producers; Skrillex, mixer



11. BEST POP DANCE RECORDING



_For solo, duo, group or collaborative performances. Vocal or



Instrumental. Singles or tracks only._



Baby Don’t Hurt Me



David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray



Johnny Goldstein, Toby Green, David Guetta & Mike Hawkins, producers;



Serban Ghenea, mixer



Miracle



Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding



Burns & Calvin Harris, producers; Calvin Harris, mixer



Padam Padam



Kylie Minogue



Lostboy, producer; Guy Massey, mixer



One In A Million



Bebe Rexha & David Guetta



Burns & David Guetta, producers; Serban Ghenea, mixer



Rush



Troye Sivan



Styalz Fuego, Novodor & Zhone, producers; Alex Ghenea, mixer



12. BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC ALBUM



_For vocal or instrumental albums. Albums only._



Playing Robots Into Heaven



James Blake



For That Beautiful Feeling



The Chemical Brothers



Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)



Fred again..



Kx5



Kx5

Quest For Fire



Skrillex



13. BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE



_For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative rock



recordings._



Sculptures Of Anything Goes



Arctic Monkeys



More Than A Love Song



Black Pumas



Not Strong Enough



Boygenius



Rescued



Foo Fighters



Lux Æterna



Metallica



14. BEST METAL PERFORMANCE



_For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative metal



recordings._



Bad Man



Disturbed



Phantom Of The Opera



Ghost



72 Seasons



Metallica



Hive Mind



Slipknot



Jaded



Spiritbox



15. BEST ROCK SONG



_A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Rock, Hard Rock and Metal songs. A



song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved



prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in



parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only._



Angry



Mick Jagger, Keith Richards & Andrew Watt, songwriters (The Rolling



Stones)



Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl



Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)



Emotion Sickness



Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore & Troy Van



Leeuwen, songwriters (Queens Of The Stone Age)



Not Strong Enough



Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers & Lucy Dacus, songwriters (boygenius)



Rescued



Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear,



songwriters (Foo Fighters)



16. BEST ROCK ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new rock, hard



rock or metal recordings._



But Here We Are



Foo Fighters



Starcatcher



Greta Van Fleet



72 Seasons



Metallica



This Is Why



Paramore



In Times New Roman…



Queens Of The Stone Age



17. BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC PERFORMANCE



_For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative



Alternative music recordings._



Belinda Says



Alvvays



Body Paint



Arctic Monkeys



Cool About It



boygenius



A&W



Lana Del Rey



This Is Why



Paramore



18. BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM



_Vocal or Instrumental._



The Car



Arctic Monkeys



The Record



boygenius



Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd



Lana Del Rey



Cracker Island



Gorillaz



I Inside The Old Year Dying



PJ Harvey



19. BEST R&B PERFORMANCE



_For new vocal or instrumental R&B recordings._



Summer Too Hot



Chris Brown



Back To Love



Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley



ICU



Coco Jones



How Does It Make You Feel



Victoria Monét



Kill Bill



SZA



20. BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE



_For new vocal or instrumental traditional R&B recordings._



Simple



Babyface Featuring Coco Jones



Lucky



Kenyon Dixon



Hollywood



Victoria Monét Featuring Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét



Good Morning



PJ Morton Featuring Susan Carol



Love Language



SZA



21. BEST R&B SONG



_A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or



if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist



names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only._



Angel



Halle Bailey, Theron Feemster & Coleridge Tillman, songwriters (Halle)



Back To Love



Darryl Andrew Farris, Robert Glasper & Alexandra Isley, songwriters



(Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley)



ICU



Darhyl Camper Jr., Courtney Jones, Raymond Komba & Roy Keisha



Rockette, songwriters (Coco Jones)



On My Mama



Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil



Pierre & Charles Williams, songwriters (Victoria Monét)



Snooze



Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solána Rowe &



Leon Thomas, songwriters (SZA)



22. BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of newly recorded



progressive vocal tracks derivative of R&B._



Since I Have A Lover



6LACK



The Love Album: Off The Grid



Diddy



Nova



Terrace Martin And James Fauntleroy



The Age Of Pleasure



Janelle Monáe



SOS



SZA



23. BEST R&B ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new R&B



recordings._



Girls Night Out



Babyface



What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)



Coco Jones



Special Occasion



Emily King



JAGUAR II



Victoria Monét



CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP



Summer Walker



24. BEST RAP PERFORMANCE



_For a Rap performance. Singles or Tracks only._



The Hillbillies



Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar



Love Letter



Black Thought



Rich Flex



Drake & 21 Savage



SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS



Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane



Players



Coi Leray



25. BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE



_For a solo or collaborative performance containing both elements of



R&B melodies and Rap._



Sittin’ On Top Of The World



Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage



Attention



Doja Cat



Spin Bout U



Drake & 21 Savage



All My Life



Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole



Low



SZA



26. BEST RAP SONG



_A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or



if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist



names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only._



Attention



Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini & Ari Starace, songwriters



(Doja Cat)



Barbie World [From Barbie The Album]



Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters



(Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)



Just Wanna Rock



Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi



Vert)



Rich Flex



Brytavious Chambers, Isaac “Zac” De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin,



Anderson Hernandez, Michael “Finatik” Mule & Shéyaa Bin



Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage)



SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS



Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim



Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000,



Future And Eryn Allen Kane)



27. BEST RAP ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new rap



recordings._



Her Loss



Drake & 21 Savage



MICHAEL



Killer Mike



HEROES & VILLIANS



Metro Boomin



King’s Disease III



Nas



UTOPIA



Travis Scott



28. BEST SPOKEN WORD POETRY ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new spoken



word poetry recordings._



A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill



Revisited



Queen Sheba



For Your Consideration’24 -The Album



Prentice Powell and Shawn William



Grocery Shopping With My Mother



Kevin Powell



The Light Inside



J. Ivy



When The Poems Do What They Do



Aja Monet



29. BEST JAZZ PERFORMANCE



_For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative jazz



recordings._



Movement 18′ (Heroes)



Jon Batiste



Basquiat



Lakecia Benjamin



Vulnerable (Live)



Adam Blackstone Featuring The Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté



But Not For Me



Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding



Tight



Samara Joy



30. BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new vocal jazz



recordings._



For Ella 2



Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band



Alive At The Village Vanguard



Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding



Lean In



Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke



Mélusine



Cécile McLorin Salvant



How Love Begins



Nicole Zuraitis



31. BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new



instrumental jazz recordings._



The Source



Kenny Barron



Phoenix



Lakecia Benjamin



Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn



Adam Blackstone



The Winds Of Change



Billy Childs



Dream Box



Pat Metheny



32. BEST LARGE JAZZ ENSEMBLE ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new ensemble



jazz recordings._



The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute – Ritmo



ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla



Dynamic Maximum Tension



Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society



Basie Swings The Blues



The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart



Olympians



Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest



The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions



Mingus Big Band



33. BEST LATIN JAZZ ALBUM



_For vocal or instrumental albums containing greater than 75% playing



time of newly recorded material. The intent of this category is to



recognize recordings that represent the blending of jazz with Latin,



Iberian-American, Brazilian, and Argentinian tango music._



Quietude



Eliane Elias



My Heart Speaks



Ivan Lins With The Tblisi Symphony Orchestra



Vox Humana



Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band



Cometa



Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente



El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2



Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo



34. BEST ALTERNATIVE JAZZ ALBUM



_For vocal or instrumental albums containing greater than 75% playing



time of new Alternative jazz recordings._



Love In Exile



Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily



Quality Over Opinion



Louis Cole



SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree



Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue



Live At The Piano



Cory Henry



The Omnichord Real Book



Meshell Ndegeocello



35. BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new



traditional pop recordings._



To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim



Liz Callaway



Pieces Of Treasure



Rickie Lee Jones



Bewitched



Laufey



Holidays Around The World



Pentatonix



Only The Strong Survive



Bruce Springsteen



Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3



(Various Artists)

36. BEST CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new



contemporary instrumental recordings._



As We Speak



Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia



On Becoming



House Of Waters



Jazz Hands



Bob James



The Layers



Julian Lage



All One



Ben Wendel



37. BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 51% playing time of new



recordings. Award to the principal vocalist(s), and the album



producer(s) of 50% or more playing time of the album. The lyricist(s)



and composer(s) of 50 % or more of a score of a new recording are



eligible for an Award if any previous recording of said score has not



been nominated in this category._



Kimberly Akimbo



John Clancy, David Stone & Jeanine Tesori, producers; Jeanine Tesori,



composer; David Lindsay-Abaire, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)



Parade



Micaela Diamond, Alex Joseph Grayson, Jake Pedersen & Ben Platt,



principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown & Jeffrey Lesser, producers;



Jason Robert Brown, composer & lyricist (2023 Broadway Cast)



Shucked



Brandy Clark, Jason Howland, Shane McAnally & Billy Jay Stein,



producers; Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally, composers/lyricists



(Original Broadway Cast)



Some Like It Hot



Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee, Adrianna Hicks & NaTasha Yvette



Williams, principal vocalists; Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Bryan Carter,



Scott M. Riesett, Charlie Rosen & Marc Shaiman, producers; Scott



Wittman, lyricist; Marc Shaiman, composer & lyricist (Original



Broadway Cast)



Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street



Annaleigh Ashford & Josh Groban, principal vocalists; Thomas Kail &



Alex Lacamoire, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist)



(2023 Broadway Cast)



38. BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE



_For new vocal or instrumental solo country recordings._



In Your Love



Tyler Childers



Buried



Brandy Clark



Fast Car



Luke Combs



The Last Thing On My Mind



Dolly Parton



White Horse



Chris Stapleton



39. BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE



_For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative country



recordings._



High Note



Dierks Bentley Featuring Billy Strings



Nobody’s Nobody



Brothers Osborne



I Remember Everything



Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves



Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)



Vince Gill & Paul Franklin



Save Me



Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson



We Don’t Fight Anymore



Carly Pearce Featuring Chris Stapleton



40. BEST COUNTRY SONG



_A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or



if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist



names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only._



Buried



Brandy Clark & Jessie Jo Dillon, songwriters (Brandy Clark)



I Remember Everything



Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey



Musgraves)



In Your Love



Tyler Childers & Geno Seale, songwriters (Tyler Childers)



Last Night



John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin & Ryan Vojtesak,



songwriters (Morgan Wallen)



White Horse



Chris Stapleton & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)



41. BEST COUNTRY ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new country



recordings._



Rolling Up The Welcome Mat



Kelsea Ballerini



Brothers Osborne



Brothers Osborne



Zach Bryan



Zach Bryan



Rustin’ In The Rain



Tyler Childers



Bell Bottom Country



Lainey Wilson



42. BEST AMERICAN ROOTS PERFORMANCE



_For new vocal or instrumental American Roots recordings. This is



for performances in the style of any of the subgenres encompassed in



the American Roots Music field including bluegrass, blues, folk or



regional roots. Award to the artist(s)._



Butterfly



Jon Batiste



Heaven Help Us All



The Blind Boys Of Alabama



Inventing The Wheel



Madison Cunningham



You Louisiana Man



Rhiannon Giddens



Eve Was Black



Allison Russell



43. BEST AMERICANA PERFORMANCE



_For new vocal or instrumental Americana performance. Award to the



artist(s)._



Friendship



The Blind Boys Of Alabama



Help Me Make It Through The Night



Tyler Childers



Dear Insecurity



Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile



King Of Oklahoma



Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit



The Returner



Allison Russell



44. BEST AMERICAN ROOTS SONG



_A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Americana, bluegrass, traditional



blues, contemporary blues, folk or regional roots songs. A song is



eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence



during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)



Singles or Tracks only._



Blank Page



Michael Trotter Jr. & Tanya Trotter, songwriters (The War And Treaty)



California Sober



Aaron Allen, William Apostol & Jon Weisberger, songwriters (Billy



Strings Featuring Willie Nelson)



Cast Iron Skillet



Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit)



Dear Insecurity



Brandy Clark & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Brandy Clark Featuring



Brandi Carlile)



The Returner



Drew Lindsay, JT Nero & Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)



45. BEST AMERICANA ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new vocal or



instrumental Americana recordings._



Brandy Clark



Brandy Clark



The Chicago Sessions



Rodney Crowell



You’re The One



Rhiannon Giddens



Weathervanes



Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit



The Returner



Allison Russell



46. BEST BLUEGRASS ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new vocal or



instrumental bluegrass recordings._



Radio John: Songs of John Hartford



Sam Bush



Lovin’ Of The Game



Michael Cleveland



Mighty Poplar



Mighty Poplar



Bluegrass



Willie Nelson



Me/And/Dad



Billy Strings



City Of Gold



Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway



47. BEST TRADITIONAL BLUES ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new vocal or



instrumental traditional blues recordings._



Ridin’



Eric Bibb



The Soul Side Of Sipp



Mr. Sipp



Life Don’t Miss Nobody



Tracy Nelson



Teardrops For Magic Slim Live At Rosa’s Lounge



John Primer



All My Love For You



Bobby Rush



48. BEST CONTEMPORARY BLUES ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new vocal or



instrumental contemporary blues recordings._



Death Wish Blues



Samantha Fish And Jesse Dayton



Healing Time



Ruthie Foster



Live In London



Christone “Kingfish” Ingram



Blood Harmony



Larkin Poe



LaVette!



Bettye LaVette



49. BEST FOLK ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new vocal or



instrumental folk recordings._



Traveling Wildfire



Dom Flemons



I Only See The Moon



The Milk Carton Kids



Joni Mitchell At Newport [Live]



Joni Mitchell



Celebrants



Nickel Creek



Jubilee



Old Crow Medicine Show



Seven Psalms



Paul Simon



Folkocracy



Rufus Wainwright



50. BEST REGIONAL ROOTS MUSIC ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new vocal or



instrumental regional roots music recordings._



New Beginnings



Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band



Live At The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival



Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers



Live: Orpheum Theater Nola



Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra



Made In New Orleans



New Breed Brass Band



Too Much To Hold



New Orleans Nightcrawlers



Live At The Maple Leaf



The Rumble Featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.



51. BEST GOSPEL PERFORMANCE/SONG



_This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new



compositions) for the best traditional Christian, roots gospel or



contemporary gospel single or track._



God Is Good



Stanley Brown Featuring Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark



Sheard; Stanley Brown, Karen V Clark Sheard, Kaylah Jiavanni Harvey,



Rodney Jerkins, Elyse Victoria Johnson, J Drew Sheard II, Kierra



Valencia Sheard & Hezekiah Walker, songwriters



Feel Alright (Blessed)



Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell, William Weatherspoon,



Juan Winans & Marvin L. Winans, songwriters



Lord Do It For Me (Live)



Zacardi Cortez; Marcus Calyen, Zacardi Cortez & Kerry Douglas,



songwriters



God Is



Melvin Crispell III



All Things



Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter



52. BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE/SONG



_This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new



compositions) for the best contemporary Christian music single or



track, (including pop, rap/hip-hop, Latin, or rock.)_



Believe



Blessing Offor; Hank Bentley & Blessing Offor, songwriters



Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live]



Cody Carnes



Thank God I Do



Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle & Jason Ingram, songwriters



Love Me Like I Am



for KING & COUNTRY Featuring Jordin Sparks



Your Power



Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard



God Problems



Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine; Daniel Bashta,



Chris Davenport, Ryan Ellis & Naomi Raine, songwriters



53. BEST GOSPEL ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of newly



recorded, vocal, traditional or contemporary/R&B gospel music



recordings._



I Love You



Erica Campbell



Hymns (Live)



Tasha Cobbs Leonard



The Maverick Way



Maverick City Music



My Truth



Jonathan McReynolds



All Things New: Live In Orlando



Tye Tribbett



54. BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of newly



recorded, vocal, contemporary Christian music, including pop, rap/hip



hop, Latin, or rock recordings._



My Tribe



Blessing Offor



Emanuel



Da’ T.R.U.T.H.



Lauren Daigle



Lauren Daigle



Church Clothes 4



Lecrae



I Believe



Phil Wickham



55. BEST ROOTS GOSPEL ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of newly



recorded, vocal, traditional/roots gospel music, including country,



Southern gospel, bluegrass, and Americana recordings._



Tribute To The King



The Blackwood Brothers Quartet



Echoes Of The South



Blind Boys Of Alabama



Songs That Pulled Me Through The Tough Times



Becky Isaacs Bowman



Meet Me At The Cross



Brian Free & Assurance



Shine: The Darker The Night The Brighter The Light



Gaither Vocal Band



56. BEST LATIN POP ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new Latin pop



recordings._



La Cuarta Hoja



Pablo Alborán



Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1



AleMor



A Ciegas



Paula Arenas



La Neta



Pedro Capó



Don Juan



Maluma

X Mí (Vol. 1)



Gaby Moreno



57. BEST MÚSICA URBANA ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new Música



Urbana recordings._



SATURNO



Rauw Alejandro



MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO



Karol G



DATA



Tainy



58. BEST LATIN ROCK OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new Latin rock



or alternative recordings._



MARTÍNEZ



Cabra



Leche De Tigre



Diamante Eléctrico



Vida Cotidiana



Juanes



De Todas Las Flores



Natalia Lafourcade



EADDA9223



Fito Paez



59. BEST MÚSICA MEXICANA ALBUM (INCLUDING TEJANO)



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new regional



Mexican (banda, norteño, corridos, gruperos, mariachi, ranchera and



Tejano) recordings._



Bordado A Mano



Ana Bárbara



La Sánchez



Lila Downs



Motherflower



Flor De Toloache



Amor Como En Las Películas De Antes



Lupita Infante



GÉNESIS



Peso Pluma



60. BEST TROPICAL LATIN ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new tropical



Latin recordings._



Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de



Mayo 2022)



Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta



Voy A Ti



Luis Figueroa



Niche Sinfónico



Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia



VIDA



Omara Portuondo



MIMY & TONY



Tony Succar, Mimy Succar



Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así



Carlos Vives



61. BEST GLOBAL MUSIC PERFORMANCE



_For new vocal or instrumental Global music recordings._



Shadow Forces



Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily



Alone



Burna Boy



FEEL



Davido



Milagro Y Disastre



Silvana Estrada



Abundance In Millets



Falu & Gaurav Shah (Featuring PM Narendra Modi)



Pashto



Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia



Todo Colores



Ibrahim Maalouf Featuring Cimafunk & Tank And The Bangas



62. BEST AFRICAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE



Amapiano



ASAKE & Olamide



City Boys



Burna Boy



UNAVAILABLE



Davido Featuring Musa Keys



Rush



Ayra Starr



Water



Tyla



63. BEST GLOBAL MUSIC ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new vocal or



instrumental Global Music recordings._



Epifanías



Susana Baca



History



Bokanté



I Told Them…



Burna Boy



Timeless



Davido



This Moment



Shakti



64. BEST REGGAE ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new reggae



recordings._



Born For Greatness



Buju Banton



Simma



Beenie Man



Cali Roots Riddim 2023



Collie Buddz



No Destroyer



Burning Spear



Colors Of Royal



Julian Marley & Antaeus



65. BEST NEW AGE, AMBIENT, OR CHANT ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new vocal or



instrumental new age recordings._



Aquamarine



Kirsten Agresta-Copely



Moments Of Beauty



Omar Akram



Some Kind Of Peace (Piano Reworks)



Ólafur Arnalds



Ocean Dreaming Ocean



David Darling & Hans Christian



So She Howls



Carla Patullo Featuring Tonality And The Scorchio Quartet



66. BEST CHILDREN’S MUSIC ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new musical or



spoken word recordings that are created and intended specifically for



children._



Ahhhhh!



Andrew & Polly



Ancestars



Pierce Freelon & Nnenna Freelon



Hip Hope For Kids!



DJ Willy Wow!



Taste The Sky



Uncle Jumbo



We Grow Together Preschool Songs



123 Andrés



67. BEST COMEDY ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new



recordings._



I Wish You Would



Trevor Noah



I’m An Entertainer



Wanda Sykes



Selective Outrage



Chris Rock



Someone You Love



Sarah Silverman



What’s In A Name?



Dave Chappelle



68. BEST AUDIO BOOK, NARRATION, AND STORYTELLING RECORDING



Big Tree



Meryl Streep



Boldly Go: Reflections On A Life Of Awe And Wonder



William Shatner



The Creative Act: A Way Of Being



Rick Rubin



It’s Ok To Be Angry About Capitalism



Senator Bernie Sanders



The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times



Michelle Obama



69. BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA



_Award to the principal artist(s) and/or ‘in studio’ producer(s)



of a majority of the tracks on the album. In the absence of both,



award to the one or two individuals proactively responsible for the



concept and musical direction of the album and for the selection of



artists, songs and producers, as applicable. Award also goes to



appropriately credited music supervisor(s)._



AURORA



(Daisy Jones & The Six)



Barbie The Album



(Various Artists)



Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By



(Various Artists)



Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3



(Various Artists)



Weird: The Al Yankovic Story



Weird Al Yankovic



70. BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA (INCLUDES FILM AND



TELEVISION)



_Award to Composer(s) for an original score created specifically for,



or as a companion to, a current legitimate motion picture, television



show or series, or other visual media._



Barbie



Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, composers



Black Panther: Wakanda Forever



Ludwig Göransson, composer



The Fabelmans



John Williams, composer



Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny



John Williams, composer



Oppenheimer



Ludwig Göransson, composer



71. BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VIDEO GAMES AND OTHER INTERACTIVE



MEDIA



_Award to Composer(s) for an original score created specifically for,



or as a companion to, video games and other interactive media._



Call Of Duty®: Modern Warfare II



Sarah Schachner, composer



God Of War Ragnarök



Bear McCreary, composer



Hogwarts Legacy



Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers “Sea”, composers



Star Wars Jedi: Survivor



Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab, composers



Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical



Jess Serro, Tripod & Austin Wintory, composers



72. BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA



_A Songwriter(s) award. For a song (melody & lyrics) written



specifically for a motion picture, television, video games or other



visual media, and released for the first time during the Eligibility



Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.)_



Barbie World [From “Barbie The Album”]



Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki



Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)



Dance The Night [From “Barbie The Album”]



Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua



Lipa)



I’m Just Ken [From “Barbie The Album”]



Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Ryan Gosling)



Lift Me Up [From “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And



Inspired By”]



Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty & Temilade Openiyi,



songwriters (Rihanna)



What Was I Made For? [From “Barbie The Album”]



Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie



Eilish)



73. BEST MUSIC VIDEO



_Award to the artist, video director, and video producer._



I’m Only Sleeping



(The Beatles)



Em Cooper, video director; Jonathan Clyde, Sophie Hilton, Sue Loughlin



& Laura Thomas, video producers



In Your Love



Tyler Childers



Bryan Schlam, video director; Kacie Barton, Silas House, Nicholas



Robespierre, Ian Thornton & Whitney Wolanin, video producers



What Was I Made For



Billie Eilish



Billie Eilish, video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson & David



Moore, video producers



Count Me Out



Kendrick Lamar



Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jason Baum & Jamie



Rabineau, video producers



Rush



Troye Sivan



Gordon Von Steiner, video director; Kelly McGee, video producer



74. BEST MUSIC FILM



_For concert/performance films or music documentaries. Award to the



artist, video director, and video producer._



Moonage Daydream



(David Bowie)



Brett Morgen, video director; Brett Morgen, video producer



How I’m Feeling Now



Lewis Capaldi



Joe Pearlman, video director; Sam Bridger, Isabel Davis & Alice



Rhodes, video producers



Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour



Kendrick Lamar



Mike Carson, Dave Free & Mark Ritchie, video directors; Cornell Brown,



Debra Davis, Jared Heinke & Jamie Rabineau, video producers



I Am Everything



(Little Richard)



Lisa Cortés, video director; Caryn Capotosto, Lisa Cortés, Robert



Friedman & Liz Yale Marsh, video producers



Dear Mama



(Tupac Shakur)



Allen Hughes, video director; Joshua Garcia, Loren Gomez, James



Jenkins & Stef Smith, video producers



75. BEST RECORDING PACKAGE



The Art Of Forgetting



Caroline Rose, art director (Caroline Rose)



Cadenza 21′



Hsing-Hui Cheng, art director (Ensemble Cadenza 21′)



Electrophonic Chronic



Perry Shall, art director (The Arcs)



Gravity Falls



Iam8bit, art director (Brad Breeck)



Migration



Yu Wei, art director (Leaf Yeh)



Stumpwork



Luke Brooks & James Theseus Buck, art directors (Dry Cleaning)



76. BEST BOXED OR SPECIAL LIMITED EDITION PACKAGE



The Collected Works Of Neutral Milk Hotel



Jeff Mangum, Daniel Murphy & Mark Ohe, art directors (Neutral Milk



Hotel)



For The Birds: The Birdsong Project



Jeri Heiden & John Heiden, art directors (Various Artists)



Gieo



Duy Dao, art director (Ngot)



Inside: Deluxe Box Set



Bo Burnham & Daniel Calderwood, art directors (Bo Burnham)



Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition



Masaki Koike, art director (Lou Reed)



77. BEST ALBUM NOTES



Evenings At The Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy (Live)



Ashley Kahn, album notes writer (John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy)



I Can Almost See Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn



Scott B. Bomar, album notes writer (Howdy Glenn)



Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions



Vik Sohonie, album notes writer (Iftin Band)



Playing For The Man At The Door: Field Recordings From The Collection



Of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971



Jeff Place & John Troutman, album notes writers (Various Artists)



Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos



Robert Gordon & Deanie Parker, album notes writers (Various Artists)



78. BEST HISTORICAL ALBUM



Fragments – Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg



Series, Vol. 17



Steve Berkowitz & Jeff Rosen, compilation producers; Steve Addabbo,



Greg Calbi, Steve Fallone, Chris Shaw & Mark Wilder, mastering



engineers (Bob Dylan)



The Moaninest Moan Of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray,



1920-1922 Colin Hancock, Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin,



compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer; Richard



Martin, restoration engineer (Various Artists)



Playing For The Man At The Door: Field Recordings From The Collection



Of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971



Jeff Place & John Troutman, compilation producers; Randy LeRoy &



Charlie Pilzer, mastering engineers; Mike Petillo & Charlie Pilzer,



restoration engineers (Various Artists)



Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition

Laurie Anderson, Don Fleming, Jason Stern, Matt Sulllivan & Hal



Willner, compilation producers; John Baldwin, mastering engineer; John



Baldwin, restoration engineer (Lou Reed)



Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos



Robert Gordon, Deanie Parker, Cheryl Pawelski, Michele Smith & Mason



Williams, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer;



Michael Graves, restoration engineer (Various Artists)



79. BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, NON-CLASSICAL



_An Engineer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)_



Desire, I Want To Turn Into You



Macks Faulkron, Daniel Harle, Caroline Polachek & Geoff Swan,



engineers; Mike Bozzi & Chris Gehringer, mastering engineers (Caroline



Polachek)



History



Nic Hard, engineer; Dave McNair, mastering engineer (Bokanté)



JAGUAR II



John Kercy, Kyle Mann, Victoria Monét, Patrizio “Teezio”



Pigliapoco, Neal H Pogue & Todd Robinson, engineers; Colin Leonard,



mastering engineer (Victoria Monét)



Multitudes



Michael Harris, Robbie Lackritz, Joseph Lorge & Blake Mills, engineers



(Feist)



The Record



Owen Lantz, Will Maclellan, Catherine Marks, Mike Mogis, Bobby Mota,



Kaushlesh “Garry” Purohit & Sarah Tudzin, engineers; Pat Sullivan,



mastering engineer (boygenius)



80. BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, CLASSICAL



_An Engineer’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)_



The Blue Hour



Patrick Dillett, Mitchell Graham, Jesse Lewis, Kyle Pyke, Andrew



Scheps & John Weston, engineers; Helge Sten, mastering engineer (Shara



Nova & A Far Cry)



Contemporary American Composers



David Frost & Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer



(Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)



Fandango



Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy



Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers,



Gustavo Castillo & Los Angeles Philharmonic)



Sanlikol: A Gentleman Of Istanbul – Symphony For Strings,



Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor



Christopher Moretti & John Weston, engineers; Shauna Barravecchio &



Jesse Lewis, mastering engineers (Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis &



A Far Cry)



Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 & Schulhoff: Five Pieces



Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred



Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)



Field 10: Production, Engineering, Composition & Arrangement



81. PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, CLASSICAL



_A Producer’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)_



David Frost



The American Project (Yuja Wang, Teddy Abrams, Louisville Orchestra)



(A)



Arc II – Ravel, Brahms, Shostakovich (Orion Weiss) (A)



Blanchard: Champion (Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Latonia Moore, Ryan



Speedo Green, Eric Owens, Stephanie Blythe, Metropolitan Opera Chorus



& Orchestra) (A)



Contemporary American Composers (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony



Orchestra) (A)



The Guitar Player (Mattias Schulstad) (A)



Mysterium (Anne Akiko Meyers, Grant Gershon & Los Angeles Master



Chorale) (A)



Verdi: Rigoletto (Daniele Rustioni, Piotr Beczala, Quinn Kelsey, Rosa



Feola, Varduhi Abrahamyan, Andrea Mastroni, The Metropolitan Opera



Chorus & Orchestra) (A)



Morten Lindberg



An Old Hall Ladymass (Catalina Vicens & Trio Mediæval) (A)



Thoresen: Lyden Av Arktis – La Terra Meravigliosa (Christian Kluxen



& Arktisk Filharmoni) (A)



The Trondheim Concertos (Sigurd Imsen & Baroque Ensemble Of The



Trondheim Symphony Orchestra) (A)



Yggdrasil (Tove Ramlo-Ystad & Cantus) (A)



Dmitriy Lipay



Adès: Dante (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic) (A) Fandango



(Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers & Los Angeles Philharmonic) (A)



Price: Symphony No. 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony (Yannick



Nézet-Séguin & Philadelphia Orchestra) (A)



Rachmaninoff: The Piano Concertos & Paganini Rhapsody (Yuja Wang,



Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic) (A)



Walker: Lyric For Strings; Folksongs For Orchestra; Lilacs For Voice &



Orchestra; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony (Asher Fisch & Seattle



Symphony) (A)



Elaine Martone



Ascenso (Santiago Cañón-Valencia) (A)



Berg: Three Pieces From Lyric Suite; Strauss: Suite From Der



Rosenkavalier (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)



Between Breaths (Third Coast Percussion) (A)



Difficult Grace (Seth Parker Woods) (A)



Man Up / Man Down (Constellation Men’s Ensemble) (A)



Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland



Orchestra) (A)



Rachmaninoff & Gershwin: Transcriptions By Earl Wild (John Wilson) (A)



Sirventés – Music From The Iranian Female Composers Association



(Brian Thornton, Katherine Bormann, Alicia Koelz, Eleisha Nelson,



Amahl Arulanadam & Nathan Petipas) (A)



Walker: Antifonys; Lilacs; Sinfonias Nos. 4 & 5 (Franz Welser-Möst &



The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)



Brian Pidgeon



Fuchs: Orchestral Works, Vol. 1 (John Wilson & Sinfonia Of London) (A)



Music For Strings (John Wilson & Sinfonia Of London) (A)



Nielsen: Violin Concerto; Symphony No. 4 (James Ehnes, Edward Gardner



& Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra) (A)



Pierre Sancan – A Musical Tribute (Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, Yan Pascal



Tortelier & BBC Philharmonic) (A)



Poulenc: Orchestral Works (Bramwell Tovey & BBC Concert Orchestra) (A)



Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 3; Voclaise; The Isle Of The Dead (John



Wilson & Sinfonia Of London) (A)



Schubert: Symphonies, Vol. 3 (Edward Gardner & City Of Birmingham



Symphony Orchestra) (A)



Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 12 & 15 (John Storgårds & BBC



Philharmonic) (A)



Tchaikovsky: Orchestral Works (Alpesh Chauhan & BBC Scottish Symphony



Orchestra) (A)



82. BEST REMIXED RECORDING



(A Remixer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses for



identification.) Singles or Tracks only.)



Alien Love Call



BADBADNOTGOOD, remixers (Turnstile & BADBADNOTGOOD Featuring Blood



Orange)



New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)



Dom Dolla, remixer (Gorillaz Featuring Tame Impala & Bootie Brown)



Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)



Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, remixer (Lane 8)



Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)



Wet Leg, remixers (Depeche Mode)



Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)



Terry Hunter, remixer (Mariah Carey)



83. BEST IMMERSIVE AUDIO ALBUM



_For vocal or instrumental albums in any genre. Must be commercially



released for physical sale or on an eligible streaming or download



service and must provide a new immersive mix of four or more



channels. Award to the immersive mix engineer, immersive producer



(if any) and immersive mastering engineer (if any)._



Act 3 (Immersive Edition)



Ryan Ulyate, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive



mastering engineer; Ryan Ulyate, immersive producer (Ryan Ulyate)



Blue Clear Sky



Chuck Ainlay, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive



mastering engineer; Chuck Ainlay, immersive producer (George Strait)



The Diary Of Alicia Keys



George Massenburg & Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael



Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Alicia Keys & Ann Mincieli,



immersive producers (Alicia Keys)



God Of War Ragnarök (Original Soundtrack)



Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive



mastering engineer; Kellogg Boynton, Peter Scaturro & Herbert Waltl,



immersive producers (Bear McCreary)



Silence Between Songs



Aaron Short, immersive mastering engineer (Madison Beer)



84. BEST INSTRUMENTAL COMPOSITION



_A Composer’s Award for an original composition (not an adaptation)



first released during the Eligibility Year. Singles or Tracks only._



Amerikkan Skin



Lakecia Benjamin, composer (Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Angela Davis)



Can You Hear The Music



Ludwig Göransson, composer (Ludwig Göransson)



Cutey And The Dragon



Gordon Goodwin & Raymond Scott, composers (Quartet San Francisco



Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band)



Helena’s Theme



John Williams, composer (John Williams)



Motion



Edgar Meyer, composer (Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain



Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia)



85. BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTAL OR A CAPPELLA



_An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles



or Tracks only._



Angels We Have Heard On High



Nkosilathi Emmanuel Sibanda, arranger (Just 6)



Can You Hear The Music



Ludwig Göransson, arranger (Ludwig Göransson)



Folsom Prison Blues



John Carter Cash, Tommy Emmanuel, Markus Illko, Janet Robin & Roberto



Luis Rodriguez, arrangers (The String Revolution Featuring Tommy



Emmanuel)



I Remember Mingus



Hilario Duran, arranger (Hilario Duran And His Latin Jazz Big Band



Featuring Paquito D’Rivera)



Paint It Black



Esin Aydingoz, Chris Bacon & Alana Da Fonseca, arrangers (Wednesday



Addams)



86. BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTS AND VOCALS



_An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles



or Tracks only.



_



April In Paris



Gordon Goodwin, arranger (Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s



Big Phat Band)



Com Que Voz (Live)



John Beasley & Maria Mendes, arrangers (Maria Mendes Featuring John



Beasley & Metropole Orkest)



Fenestra



Godwin Louis, arranger (Cécile McLorin Salvant)



In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning



Erin Bentlage, Jacob Collier, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda



Taylor, arrangers (säje Featuring Jacob Collier)



Lush Life



Kendric McCallister, arranger (Samara Joy)



87. BEST ORCHESTRAL PERFORMANCE



_Award to the Conductor and to the Orchestra._



Adès: Dante



Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)



Bartók: Concerto For Orchestra; Four Pieces



Karina Canellakis, conductor (Netherlands Radio Philharmonic



Orchestra)



Price: Symphony No. 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony



Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)



Scriabin: Symphony No. 2; The Poem Of Ecstasy



JoAnn Falletta, conductor (Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra)



Stravinsky: The Rite Of Spring



Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)



88. BEST OPERA RECORDING



_Award to the Conductor, Album Producer(s) and Principal Soloists, and



to the Composer and Librettist (if applicable) of a world premiere



Opera recording only._



Blanchard: Champion



Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Ryan Speedo Green, Latonia Moore &



Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra;



The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)



Corigliano: The Lord Of Cries



Gil Rose, conductor; Anthony Roth Costanzo, Kathryn Henry, Jarrett Ott



& David Portillo; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project



& Odyssey Opera Chorus)



Little: Black Lodge



Timur; Andrew McKenna Lee & David T. Little, producers (The Dime



Museum; Isaura String Quartet)



89. BEST CHORAL PERFORMANCE



_Award to the Conductor, and to the Choral Director and/or Chorus



Master where applicable and to the Choral Organization/Ensemble._



Carols After A Plague



Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)



The House Of Belonging



Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Miró Quartet; Conspirare)



Ligeti: Lux Aeterna



Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony Chorus)



Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil



Steven Fox, conductor (The Clarion Choir)



Saariaho: Reconnaissance



Nils Schweckendiek, conductor (Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber



Choir)



90. BEST CHAMBER MUSIC/SMALL ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE



_For new recordings of works with chamber or small ensemble



(twenty-four or fewer members, not including the conductor). One Award



to the ensemble and one Award to the conductor, if applicable._



American Stories



Anthony McGill & Pacifica Quartet



Beethoven For Three: Symphony No. 6, ‘Pastorale’ And Op. 1, No. 3



Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax & Leonidas Kavakos



Between Breaths



Third Coast Percussion



Rough Magic



Roomful Of Teeth



Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still &



George Walker



Catalyst Quartet



91. BEST CLASSICAL INSTRUMENTAL SOLO



_Award to the Instrumental Soloist(s) and to the Conductor when



applicable._



Adams, John Luther: Darkness And Scattered Light



Robert Black



Akiho: Cylinders



Andy Akiho



The American Project



Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, conductor (Louisville Orchestra)



Difficult Grace



Seth Parker Woods



Of Love



Curtis Stewart



92. BEST CLASSICAL SOLO VOCAL ALBUM



_Award to: Vocalist(s), Collaborative Artist(s) (Ex: pianists,



conductors, chamber groups) Producer(s), Recording Engineers/Mixers



with greater than 50% playing time of new material._



Because



Reginald Mobley, soloist; Baptiste Trotignon, pianist



Broken Branches



Karim Sulayman, soloist; Sean Shibe, accompanist



40@40



Laura Strickling, soloist; Daniel Schlosberg, pianist



Rising



Lawrence Brownlee, soloist; Kevin J. Miller, pianist



Walking In The Dark



Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, conductor (Philharmonia



Orchestra)



93. BEST CLASSICAL COMPENDIUM



_Award to the Artist(s) and to the Album Producer(s) and Engineer(s)



of over 50% playing time of the album, and to the Composer and



Librettist (if applicable) with over 50% playing time of a world



premiere recording only._



Fandango



Anne Akiko Meyers; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer



Julius Eastman, Vol. 3: If You’re So Smart, Why Aren’t You Rich?



Christopher Rountree, conductor; Lewis Pesacov, producer



Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright



Peter Herresthal; Tim Weiss, conductor; Hans Kipfer, producer



Passion For Bach And Coltrane



Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith &



A.B. Spellman; Silas Brown & Mark Dover, producers



Sardinia



Chick Corea; Chick Corea & Bernie Kirsh, producers



Sculptures



Andy Akiho; Andy Akiho & Sean Dixon, producers



Zodiac Suite



Aaron Diehl Trio & The Knights; Eric Jacobsen, conductor; Aaron Diehl



& Eric Jacobsen, producers



94. BEST CONTEMPORARY CLASSICAL COMPOSITION



_A Composer’s Award. (For a contemporary classical composition



composed within the last 25 years, and released for the first time



during the Eligibility Year.) Award to the librettist, if applicable._



Adès: Dante



Thomas Adès, composer (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)



Akiho: In That Space, At That Time



Andy Akiho, composer (Andy Akiho, Ankush Kumar Bahl & Omaha Symphony)



Brittelle: Psychedelics



William Brittelle, composer (Roomful Of Teeth)



Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright



Missy Mazzoli, composer (Peter Herresthal, James Gaffigan & Bergen



Philharmonic)



Montgomery: Rounds



Jessie Montgomery, composer (Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry & Roomful Of



Teeth)