2024 election: NPP should get a running mate from Ashanti or Volta region - Captain Planet

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and musician, Captain Planet

A member of the 4X4 music group, Captain Planet, has admonished the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to appoint a running mate from the Ashanti or Volta region if they want to continue in governance.

According to him, there is no need for him to justify his assertion because the political trend in the country should be enough for people to understand him in this regard.



The musician believes that if the NPP appoints an individual from the Ashanti or Volta region, it would boost their chances of winning the 2024 elections for their ‘Break the 8’ mantra to come to fruition.



“If the NPP dey want break the 8 them for get a running mate from the Ashanti region or Volta region. Don’t ask me why? You be human being sometimes think. Use your brains to calculate things,” he wrote on his X page.



His reaction comes after Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerged victorious in the NPP primaries and was formally announced as the flagbearer of the party ahead of the 2024 polls.



The announcement of Dr. Bawumia's victory was made by the Director of Elections at the Electoral Commission, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe.

According to the official results, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia won with 118,210 votes, representing 61.47% of the total votes cast.



His closest contender, Kennedy Agyapong, secured the second position with 71,996 votes, which accounted for 35.52% of the total valid votes.



Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto garnered 1,459 votes, while the fourth contender got 781 votes.



The party is yet to decide on who to select as a running mate to join forces with Dr. Bawumia for the 2024 elections.



If NPP dey want break the 8 them for get running mate from Ashanti region or Volta region. Don’t ask me why ? You be human being sometimes think ???? use your brains to calculate things pic.twitter.com/Z3oahlMJHJ — CAPTAIN PLANET 4X4 (@CAPTAINPLANETGH) November 13, 2023

