2024 elections: I will campaign for John Mahama – Christiana Awuni

Christiana Awuni, Actress

Christiana Awuni has announced her interest in campaigning for John Mahama in the forthcoming Ghana elections.

During an interview with DJ Sly on Ark FM in Sunyani, the popular Kumawood actress revealed she will campaign for Mahama in the 2024 elections in Ghana.



Answering a question about why she will campaign for the NDC flagbearer, Madam Awuni said the NPP government led by Nana Akufo-Addo has failed actors and actresses.



She recalled some producers in the Ashanti Region forced them to campaign for Nana Addo and NPP in the 2016 elections—with the claim that they would help revamp the movie industry after victory.



The actress bemoaned the promise had not seen the light of day.

However, she believes Ex-President John Mahama will do needful to help filmmakers because he has had an encounter with them and was willing to help them.



Christiana Awuni was also convinced because of Mr Mahama’s love for Ghana movies and watches them when travelling.



Listen to her statement below.



