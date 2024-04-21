2024 elections: Kumchacha drops hints on possible running mate

Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha

Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, the founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministry, has disclosed his preference for running mate in the 2024 general elections.

Kumchacha revealed that he would choose Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews, also known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, who is the founder and leader of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), over Akua Donkor, the leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP).



When questioned about his choice, Kumchacha cited Akua Donkor's purported lack of vision as the reason behind his decision.



He asserted that he could not align with someone lacking vision and expressed confidence in Kyiri Abosom's capabilities, referring to him as a friend and brother.



Kumchacha who doubles as the leader of the Kum People’s Party (KPP), reiterated his presidential ambition and affirmed his determination to contest as an independent candidate.



“Akua Donkor has no vision, and I can’t work with her. If I were to choose to align with someone, it would be Osofo Kyiri Abosom. He’s my friend and brother,” myjoyonline.com quoted him to have said in an interview on Joy Prime on April 20, 2024.



He continued: “I believe that when you contest something for the first time and you are unable to win, it is not the end of your life.

“Former president Kufuor contested three (3) times before he became president; Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo contested 3 times before he won as president; and the late president John Evans Atta-Mills contested 3 times before he became president. God hasn’t revealed to me how long it will take, but I’ll contest until I become president one day,” he added.



