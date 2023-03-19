24th VGMA: Full list of nominees

The 24th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards comes off on May 13, 2023, with deserving artistes aiming to win big for their works under the year of review.
The nominations were announced on March 18, with some big surprises and first-timers making it to some top spots.
Two gospels artistes, Piesie Esther and Joe Mettle were nominated for 'Artiste of the Year'.
The ultimate title, VGMA Artiste of the Year, has eight nominees battling it out. They are, Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, King Promise, Camidoh, KiDi, Piesie Esther and Joe Mettle.
Below is the full list of nominees:
Artiste of the Year
Black Sherif
Stonebwoy
Sarkodie
King Promise
Camidoh
KiDi
Piesie Esther
Joe Mettle
Most Popular Song of the Year
Camidoh - Sugarcane remix
Sarkodie - Country Side
Black Sherif - Kweku The Traveller
Lamid - Friday Night
Kelvyn Boy - Downflat
Gyakie - Something
Wendy Shay - Survivor
KiDi - Blessed
Stonebwoy - Therapy
Piesie Esther - Waye Me Yie
Best New Artiste
Lamid
DJay
Malcolm Nuna
Jay Bhad
Ewura Abena
DJ Azonto
Chief One
Album of the Year
Black Sherif - The Villian I Never Was
Sarkodie - Jamz
Gyakie - My Diary
King Promise - 5 Star
Kwesi Arthur - Son Of Jacob
Joe Mettle - The Kadosh
Record of the Year
King Promise - Yaa Asantewaa ft Frenna
Adomaa - Begining Again
Perez Musik - Hewale Lala
Stonebwoy - Therapy
Sarkodie - Country Side ft Black Sherif
Gyakie - Far Away
Best African Artiste
Ayra Star
Burna Boy
Asake
Kizz Daniel
Libianca
The Therapist
International Collaboration of the Year
Camidoh - Sugarcan remix ft King Promise, Mayorkun & Darkoo
KiDi - Touch It remix ft Tyga
King Promise - Ten Toes ft Omah Lay
KiDi - Blessed ft Movado
Mzvee - Dumebi ft Yemi Alade
King Promise - Run To You ft Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa
Sarkodie - Better Days ft BNXN
Collaboration of the Year
FBS - Jo ft Mr Drew
Sarkodie - Country Side ft Black Sherif
Epixode - Atia ft Kwabena Kwabena
Amerado - Grace ft Lasmid
DJ Breezy - Abonten ft Mugeez, Black Sherif, and Kwesi Arthur
Bethel Revival Choir - Tegbe Tegbe ft Edwin Dadson
Sarkodie - Labadi ft King Promise
DJ Vyrusky - Body 2 Body ft KiDi and Camidoh
Songwriter of the Year
Piesie Esther - Waye Me Yie
Black Sherif - Oh Paradise
Perez Musik - Hewale Lala
Fameye - Thank You
Diana Hamilton - My Meditation
Ewura Abena - This Far
Best Highlife Artiste
Kofi Kinaata
Akwaboah
Kuami Eugene
Abiana
Best Hiplife/Hiphop Artiste
Black Sherif
Sarkodie
Kwesi Arthur
Medikal
Amerado
Strongman
Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste
Camidoh
King Promise
Gyakie
KiDi
Wendy Shay
Kelvyn Boy
Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste
Ras Kuuku
Epixode
Rocky Dawuni
Stonebwoy
Samini
Best Rap Performance
Medikal - Scarface
Strongman - Goated
Amerado - Obiaa Boa
Lyrical Joe - 5th August 6
Teephlow - 6 Feet
Best Gospel Artiste
Piesie Esther
Joe Mettle
Perez Musik
Diana Hamilton
Celestine Donkor
MOG Music
Best Female Vocal Performance
Piesie Esther - Waye Me Yie
Niella - Nothing Is Too Hard
Enuonyam - God of Wonders
Cina Soul - Waiting
Abiana - Sika
Adomaa - Begining Again
Best Male Vocal Performance
Camidoh - Waiting
Kyei Mensah - Nothing Is Too Hard
Perez Musik - Hewale Lala
Stinebwoy - Therapy
King Promise - Run To You
Best Music Video
Black Sherif - Konongo Zongo
Stonebwoy - Therapy
Piesie Esther - Waye Me Yie
Stonebwoy - Gidigba
Sarkodie - Labadi ft King Promise
KiDi - Touch It remix ft Tyga
Scott Evans - Best Side
Kwabena Kwabena - Afriad To Use You
Producer of the Year
MOG Beatz
A Town
Phantom
Shadrack Yawson
Guilty Beatz
Kill Beatz
Liquid Beatz
Samnsey
Audio Engineer of the Year
Chopz - Yaa Asantewaa
Qube - Beginig Again
Perez Musik - Hewale Lala
Supa Dups - Therapy
Possigee - Country Side
Altra Nova - Far Away
Best Reggae/Dancehall Song
Konkara Jayvybz - I Go Dey ft Kelvyn Boy
Ras Kuuku - 3 3 & 1
Epixode - Atia
Black Sherif - Don't Forget Me
Rocky Dawuni - Neva Bow Low ft Blvk H3ro
Maccasio - Eyes On You ft Stonebwoy
Best Afropop Song
Stonebwoy - Therapy
Wendy Shay - Survivor
Black Sherif - Oil In My Head
Dope Nation - Gboza
King Promise - Ten Toes ft Omah Lay
Kuami Eugene - Take Away
KiDi - Blessed ft Movado
Fameye - Thank You
Best Afrobeats Song
Camidoh - Sugarcan remix ft King Promise, Mayorkun & Darkoo
Gyakie - Something
KiDi - Champagne
Djay - Balance It
King Promise - Ginger
FBS - Jo ft Mr Drew
Best Hip Hop Song
Black Sherif - Kweku The Traveller
Amerado - Obia Boa
Sarkodie - Country Side ft Black Sherif
Malcolm Nuna - Benzo
Kwesi Arthur - Drama
Medikal - Scarface
Best Gospel Song
Celestine Donkor - Fianl Say
Piesie Esther - Waye Me Yie
Diana Hamilton - My Meditation
Joe Mettle - Kadosh
Perez Musik - Hewale Lala
Bethel Revival Choir - Tegbe Tegbe ft Edwin Dadson
Ewura Abena - This Far
MOG Music - Mala
Best Highlife Song
Epixode - Atia ft Kwabena Kwabena
AK Songstress - My Proposal
Adina - Adi Dede
Kwesi Arthur - Adom
Kelvyn Boy - Down Flat
Kofi Kinaata - Have Mercy
Best Hiplife Song
Lamid - Friday Night
Medikal - Stubborn Academy
Jay Bhad - Anadwo
DJ Breezy - Abonten ft Mugeez, Black Sherif, and Kwesi Arthur
Amerado - Grace ft Lasmid
Kweku Flick - Ewiase
Unsung Artistes of the Year
Ni Ashun
Aya Ramzyb
DSL
TsaQa
Maya Blu
Boi Jake
Watch our latest programmes below:
OPD/WA
- First batch of 24th VGMA nominations announced
- Piesie Esther, Black Sherif, Camidoh nominated for VGMA 'Artiste of the Year'
- Ghanaian instrumentalists are not celebrated - Joshua Moszi
- My ‘Artiste of the Year’ nomination was a surprise – Joe Mettle insists
- VGMA 22: I feel fulfilled to be competing with the ‘big guys’ – Cina Soul
- Read all related articles