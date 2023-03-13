0
24th VGMA Unsung nominees date out! Who makes the 10th anniversary list?

Nominees 18 Official artwork for the project

Mon, 13 Mar 2023 Source: Charterhouse

The last 10 years have seen the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards give relatively unknown artistes the rare opportunity to share the same stage with the biggest names in the music scene and afford them the avenue to showcase their art and craft to the world.

The opportunity has become a springboard for many artistes to step into stardom, whether winning the ultimate prize or not. MzVee, Kuami Eugene, Kelvynboy, Adomaa, Eno Barony, Epixode, Strongman, Gyakie, Kofi Jamar, Mr Drew, Dope Nation, Cina Soul and many more; these names have become synonymous with music in Ghana, speaking to the level of impact associated with this all-important initiative. And come Wednesday, the 15th of March, a crop super talented artistes will be announced. Who makes the list?

The journey to becoming the ultimate winner of the VGMA Unsung initiative is in three phases; social media application, nomination, and voting. Phases 1 saw an incredible list of unsung acts being tagged for this unique opportunity. Indeed, this phase is done, and organisers are ready to announce the nominees for the 10th Anniversary of the Unsung, selecting the top acts from several thousands of tags #24thVGMAUnsung.

Are you ready to meet your nominees? Make a date this Wednesday 15th of March at 12noon sharp, as organisers unveil the nominees on all VGMA socials, selected radio and TV stations on Media General, VGMA affiliate stations, entertainment-focused Social Media handles, entertainment websites, and blog portals. Who gets nominated?

For on-the-go information on VGMA kindly visit our social media handles, or our website: www.ghanamusicawards.com. The 24th VGMA Unsung is a Charterhouse initiative with sponsorship from Closeup Complete Fresh Protection.

