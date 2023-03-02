24th VGMA date released

4th VGMA is announced to come off on Saturday, 13th May 2023

Source: Charterhouse

Charterhouse, organizers of the Annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, have announced the date of the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

Referred to as Ghana’s biggest music night, the 24th VGMA is announced to come off on Saturday, 13th May 2023, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre. The event will air live across Ghana on TV3, and across Africa and the world via affiliate media platforms.



The 24th VGMA is produced by Charterhouse, with media partnership from TV3 and proudly brought to you by Vodafone.