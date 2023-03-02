0
Menu
Entertainment

24th VGMA date released

Vgma24a.png 4th VGMA is announced to come off on Saturday, 13th May 2023

Thu, 2 Mar 2023 Source: Charterhouse

Charterhouse, organizers of the Annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, have announced the date of the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

Referred to as Ghana’s biggest music night, the 24th VGMA is announced to come off on Saturday, 13th May 2023, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre. The event will air live across Ghana on TV3, and across Africa and the world via affiliate media platforms.

Follow Ghana Music Awards on social media – Facebook, Twitter and Instagram - for updates on every information on VGMA, as we build up to the climax of music’s biggest night in Ghana.

The 24th VGMA is produced by Charterhouse, with media partnership from TV3 and proudly brought to you by Vodafone.

Source: Charterhouse
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat