24thVGMA: Piesie Esther tops trend as The Church of Pentecost rallies behind her

Gospel singer, Piesie Esther, a member of The Church of Pentecost Ghana who doubles as a deaconess, received massive support on Tuesday, May 2, through an endorsement by her church.
The singer, with seven nominations at the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, including the ultimate 'Artiste of the Year' is optimistic about sweeping this year's awards.
Following the nominee's announcement, some notable gospel singers and members of the gospel fraternity have openly campaigned for her.
To ensure that Esther wins big to the glory of God, her family, the church has urged all members and believers to rally behind the 'Waye Me Yie' hitmaker to make history come May 6.
"It is time to show our support for the talented Deaconess Piesie Esther! She's been nominated for awards...Let us rally behind our sister and daughter and help her bring these awards home! #MaximumImpact | #PossessingtheNations," the official Facebook page of the church shared and attached the link that directs them to cast their votes.
The categories are: Best Gospel Song, Best Gospel Artiste, Best Female Vocalist, Best Songwriter, Best Music Video, Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year and Artist of the Year.
Meanwhile, social media users who have reacted to the move by the church noted that it will go a long way to increasing her chances.
Check out the posts below
It is time to show our support for the talented Deaconess Piesie Esther!
She's been nominated for 7️⃣ awards:May 2, 2023
✅ Best Artiste of the Year
✅ Best Gospel Artiste of the Year
✅ Best Gospel Song of the Year
✅ Most Popular Song of the Year
✅ Best Songwriter of the Year
????????????????????: The Church of Pentecost Ghana has sounded an alarm to rally support & canvas votes for gospel artist, Piesie Esther ahead of the #VGMA23— Ölele | Deep Throat Sauce???????????????????? (@OleleSalvador) May 2, 2023
She has been nominated in a number of categories including the Best Artiste of the Year.
The last time it was for Diana Hamilton. pic.twitter.com/ydNsBSlnRw
I hear the whole church of Pentecost in the whole world are voting for Piesie Esther to beat the rest of the musicians in the Artiste of the Year category ????????????…. Aye Critical oo … herrr sorry my guys… still fingers crossed!!!— Sammy Baah Flex (@sambahflex) May 2, 2023
Dear @blacksherif_, let's move to Alpha Hour since the Church of Pentecost take Piesie Esther world cup.— Jibriel Suliah (@MrJibriel) May 2, 2023
cc: @AsieduMends pic.twitter.com/3NfQIA37YB
I said it ???????? the rest should forget about it Piesie Esther for artiste of the year, they did it for Diana Hamilton and they’ll do it for her. https://t.co/2gsvkFB8K9— Saint Benedict ????. (@SainttBenedict) May 2, 2023
OPD/OGB
