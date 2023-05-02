24thVGMA: Piesie Esther tops trend as The Church of Pentecost rallies behind her

Gospel singer, Piesie Esther

Gospel singer, Piesie Esther, a member of The Church of Pentecost Ghana who doubles as a deaconess, received massive support on Tuesday, May 2, through an endorsement by her church.

The singer, with seven nominations at the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, including the ultimate 'Artiste of the Year' is optimistic about sweeping this year's awards.



Following the nominee's announcement, some notable gospel singers and members of the gospel fraternity have openly campaigned for her.



To ensure that Esther wins big to the glory of God, her family, the church has urged all members and believers to rally behind the 'Waye Me Yie' hitmaker to make history come May 6.



"It is time to show our support for the talented Deaconess Piesie Esther! She's been nominated for awards...Let us rally behind our sister and daughter and help her bring these awards home! #MaximumImpact | #PossessingtheNations," the official Facebook page of the church shared and attached the link that directs them to cast their votes.



The categories are: Best Gospel Song, Best Gospel Artiste, Best Female Vocalist, Best Songwriter, Best Music Video, Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year and Artist of the Year.



Meanwhile, social media users who have reacted to the move by the church noted that it will go a long way to increasing her chances.



????????????????????: The Church of Pentecost Ghana has sounded an alarm to rally support & canvas votes for gospel artist, Piesie Esther ahead of the #VGMA23



She has been nominated in a number of categories including the Best Artiste of the Year.



The last time it was for Diana Hamilton. pic.twitter.com/ydNsBSlnRw — Ölele | Deep Throat Sauce????????‍???????????? (@OleleSalvador) May 2, 2023