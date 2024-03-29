25th Ghana Music Awards: Amerado questions why the original version of 'Kwaku Ananse' wasn't nominated

Ghanaian rapper, Amerado

Ghanaian musician, Amerado, has queried why the organizers of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards failed to nominate his popular song, Kwaku Ananse.

In a tweet on X, Amerado could not fathom why regardless of the popularity of the original version of his song, it wasn't considered for any category.



He said, “Dear @GHMusicAwards, Why was Kwaku Ananse (original) not nominated?”



Meanwhile, Amerado at the just-ended 2024 awards launch, bagged two nominations with 'Kwaku Ananse Remix', ft Fameye, and 'The Hardest' for Best Rap Performance respectively.



The Telecel Ghana Music Awards announced its nominees for this year’s awards.

At a well-attended event on the night of March 28, 2024, this year’s awards was launched.



The scheme will be celebrating all music stakeholders who have proven their mettle in the year under review.



