25th Ghana Music Awards: Full list of nominees

Artiste of the Year nominees

At the 25th Ghana Music Awards (GMAs), notable artists like Black Sherif, King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Nacee, Sarkodie, and Stonebwoy are set to contend for the prestigious Artiste of the Year title.

Banzy Banero, DSL, King Paluta, Maya Blu, Olivetheboy, and Oseikrom Sikani will vie for the coveted New Artiste of the Year award.



In the category of Best Rap Performance, the competition includes Amerado’s ‘The Hardest’, Eno Barony’s ‘Warning’, Fimfim’s ‘Boasiako’, Lyrical Joe’s ‘5th August 7’, Medikal’s ‘We Made It’, Sarkodie’s ‘Otan’, and Strongman’s ‘Dear God’.



These and many other nominees for various categories were unveiled on March 28, 2024, at the Grand Arena (Accra International Conference Centre) when the event was launched.



Meanwhile, Telecel has secured the prestigious title sponsorship for the Ghana Music Awards, marking a significant shift in the event's branding.



During the launch of this year's edition of the GMAs, it was formally declared that the event would now be known as the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs), succeeding its previous identity as the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).



Organized by Charterhouse Productions, the Ghana Music Awards stands as the foremost accolade in the Ghanaian music industry, commemorating its 25th anniversary this year.

Check out the list of nominees below.



