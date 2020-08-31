Entertainment

27 times James Gardiner used ‘amazing’ during 2020 VGMA red carpet

Actor James Gardiner

Ghanaian actor James Gardiner did an excellent job co-hosting the red carpet for Day 2 of the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Award which took place at the Grand Dome in Accra, Ghana.

Aside from looking dapper and entertaining to watch, we took a special interest in his use of the adjective amazing.



Obviously, we all have that word that runs through almost all our conversations right?



James Gardiner’s is the word 'amazing'!

We took the pain to compile clips of the number of times he said 'amazing' and oh yeah, they were 27 times..





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.