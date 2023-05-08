0
2face’s 'baby mama', Pero, discloses she has been married for years

2Face And Pero.png Perosaiyemi Adeniyi is the second 'baby mama' of 2Face Idibia

Mon, 8 May 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Perosaiyemi Adeniyi, the first baby mama of legendary singer, 2face Idibia, has revealed that she has been married for years.

The mother of three has taken to Instagram to celebrate a mystery man for his selfless love and care for her and her kids in a sweet birthday post.

She shared a compiled video of herself and the unidentified man, appreciating him for always standing by her.

Pero's post has since elicited mixed reactions as fans thronged the comment section to pour out their opinions.

A fan claimed in the comment section that Pero and the mystery man had been secretly married for years.

She wrote, “If your enemies open your eyes well, you will see this isn’t a day relationship. They have been married for years. Maturity and showoff ain’t the same.”

Another fan countered her, “Which years? 2 or three? A! A! Stop lying ooh.”

But responding, Pero confirmed that she has been married for years.

She wrote, “Not a lie”.

Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Pero Adeniyi (@perosaiyemi_)

