2nd person reported dead after a stampede during Asake's concert

Asake Concert 750x430.jpeg File photo of the accident scene

Tue, 20 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On Monday morning, December 19, 2022, one of the hired security personnel for the Asake event, 23-year-old Gabrielle Hutchinson, passed away in the hospital.

According to a dailymail.com report, the Metropolitan Police has opened an "urgent inquiry" into allegations that several ticketless concertgoers attempted to force their way into the venue to witness the Afrobeats musician Asake.

The news follows the passing of "mother of two" Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, who succumbed to injuries after she got caught up in a crowd crush.

While two people have passed, it was reported that a third patient, age 21, is still in the hospital and in serious condition.

Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove, the policing commander for Lambeth and Southwark, said: “It is devastating news that a second person has lost their life following the events on Thursday. I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to Gaby's family at this unimaginably difficult time.”

Detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command are looking into the incident and are still pleading for any witnesses to come forward.

According to the force, "the standard national practice following all incidents where police have been in attendance and members of the public have died or been seriously injured."

