2pm's demise: ‘Seek spiritual protection or risk dying young’ – Ajagurajah to celebrities

Ajagurajah Movement founder, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, has re-emphasized on the need for everyone, particularly, celebrities, to seek spiritual cover.

He made these statements in reaction to TikTok star, 2pm’s death.



A few days ago, popular TikTok rapper, Francis Peprah, also known as 2pm, was reported dead after a ghastly motor accident at Wassa Akropong in the Western region.



‘The King of Bars’ demise has stirred massive reactions on social media, with many celebrities including the likes of Nana Ama McBrown, expressing shock at the development.



However, Ajagurajah has shared some interesting submissions on the matter.



Sharing his thoughts on the death of the 23-year-old rapper, he expressed that the unfortunate situation could have been prevented if he had protected himself.



He said it is extremely necessary for everyone, particularly stars to seek spiritual protection or risk being killed in their prime.

“You want to die young? Are you stupid? I always ask people to seek spiritual cover but they refuse. Now 2pm is dead. Just like that, he is gone. His mother died last year. Why do you want to die young. Why do you want to be killed by a stupid person,” he retorted.







EB/SARA