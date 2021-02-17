3 Ghanaian celebrities who have painfully lost their loved ones

The fame, money, talent, and glam do not exempt celebrities from suffering personal losses, as they are also human.

Just at the beginning of this year, 2021, smiles of some Ghanaian celebrities have been swapped for tears as they took to social media to mourn the tragic loss of their loved ones.



From the loss of parents to spouses all alike, these celebrities have opened up about what it's really like to lose a loved one.



Let’s take a look at some Ghanaian celebrities who tragically lost family members.



Quamina MP



The Ground-up signee is not finding it easy as he has on countless times taken to social media to mourn his dad who passed away a few days to January 2021.

Obviously struck and shattered by his father’s death, the ‘Amanfuor girls’ hitmaker is either seen recording a video of himself crying or sharing interesting memories of his late dad with the public.



A picture of his late father whom he affectionately refers to as ‘Bongo’ has been engraved as artwork on the back of his upcoming album cover.



The rapper's father died after he was involved in an accident with his son whilst traveling from Akosombo to Accra in December 2020.





News of the demise of Krymi’s father was awash on social media after the singer sadly announced his loss on February 11, 2021.



Describing the situation, the ‘Dede’ hitmaker said his father’s demise has been the worst news he’s ever received in life.





After two years of marriage, actor Eddie Nartey ’s wife, Vida Obenewah Nartey, passed away on January 25, 2021.

He confirmed the news of his wife’s demise on Instagram to his fans and followers adding that he is in “constant pain”.



“I don’t know what to say, I don’t know what to feel. I’m just in constant pain. Rest well my Habibi. God knows Best. I pray for strength!” He captioned in a picture of himself and his wife.



Eddie since the demise of his wife is mostly captured posting interesting memories he once shared with his wife on social media.



On 13th February 2021, the family of the late Vida Nartey marked one-week of her passing.



