3 Ghanaian celebrities who have studied law

Some Ghanaian celebrities who have ventured into the law profession

After solidifying their stance among some of the hottest names in the Ghanaian entertainment industry, these Ghanaian celebrities have registered their brands in the law society as well.

Yes, these individuals after obtaining their university degrees, have taken a step further to pursue a degree in law.



Perhaps for a diversity of career paths or maybe to fulfil their passion, these Ghanaian celebrities have taken the pain out of their busy schedules to dedicate a number of years to fulfil this dream.



It is also interesting to note that some of these individuals, in spite of having wealthy backgrounds still pursued academic excellence.



In the case of others, the public is having a hard time believing that they indeed studied law and this is due to their controversial lifestyle on social media.



With that said, let's take a look at some celebrities who either attained a law degree or have been called to the bar.

Sandra Ankobiah







Aside from being widely known as a fashionista and a socialite, Sandra Ankobiah studied International and Commercial Law with a specialization in World Trade, from the University of Buckingham.



Sandra has had to endure unpleasant comments about her capabilities, especially as a lawyer all these years and that is perhaps as a result of her flashy lifestyle on social media.



The 2002 second runner-up of the Miss Ghana beauty pageant was officially called to the bar in 2013 after passing out from the Ghana School of Law (Makola).

She was a part of some 39 students who were inducted into the noble profession by then Chief Justice, Georgina Theodora Wood.



Kennedy Osei







Kennedy Osei Asante, General Manager of Despite Media, and the son of popular businessman Dr. Osei Kwame Despite was called to the bar on Friday, November 11, 2022.



The 36-year-old businessman gained prominence after his opulent wedding driven by a hashtag #Kency2020 went viral on social media.

Aside from managing his father’s empire, Kennedy owns a fashion line named, ‘Kency by AV’ together with his wife Tracy.



Although he seems to have his life well put together, Ken is fulfilling his passion for law.



Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku







Naa Ashorkor is a flourishing Ghanaian actress, brand influencer, and broadcaster.

She has worked with a number of media companies and has established her feat in the industry but away from all the spotlight, she holds an LLB degree from the University of Ghana Law School.



Naa Ashorkor graduated in 2015.



Unlike Kennedy and Sandra, Naa Ashorkor has not been called to the bar yet.



