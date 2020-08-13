Entertainment

3 Ghanaian veteran actors battling with chronic illnesses

Prince Yawson (Waakye) and Rama Brew

After decades of working hard to serve us back-to-back entertainment, these Ghanaian veteran actors have either come forward to share their plight about living with a chronic illness or spotted in a very bad condition.

Although some of them manage to keep it well-hidden from the media, these people are battling debilitating conditions that have impacted their ability to work or rest.



News of them in their moments of despair in recent times have plunged the media after not been heard of in a long while.



Unfortunately, not all of them are given the maximum support and attention as the likes of Mc Jordan Amartey, Paapa Yankson, and others who lost the battle to some of these diseases.



Let’s take a look at some actors you didn't know struggles with a chronic illness or sickness, and what is being done about it.



Prince Yawson (Waakye)

According to reports, ‘Waakye’ has been suffering from stroke since 2013 and is currently under treatment.



The 60-year-old teacher gained popularity in acting after staring in popular TV Drama series 'Obra' which was shown on GTV.







He also starred in popular movies like Ogboo and Man Woman. He has also featured in most of Harry Laud’s productions and series like Jagger Pee series and the Living Arts Show.



Emmanuel Armah





Emmanuel Armah has been sick since 2017. In 2019, it was reported that his condition had worsened, causing a speech impairment.



A recent check-up on him by fellow actors, Selassie Ibrahim and Kalsoume Senare, shows his health is still deteriorating.







Meanwhile, social media users were disturbed when a new photo of the “sick-looking” actor surfaced online.

Rama Brew







Rama Brew went missing from TV and was not spotted in public for a while until the actress and singer revealed in an interview on TV3 that she battling from a chronic illness.



Her drastic weight loss and shaved hair raised speculations that Ms. Brew might be suffering from cancer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.