3 celebrities who have lost their loved ones in 2023

Celebrities who lost loved ones

Three Ghanaian celebrities, Ahuofe Patri, SDK Dele, and Fantana, have lost their loved ones in less than 48 hours.

This news may not be what many Ghanaians were hoping to hear, especially after a few hours.



Although everyone will experience grief at some point in their lives, and while it is necessary, no one expected Ghanaians to be subjected to such a barrage of bad news.



Ahuofe Patri loses mother



On January 30, 2023, Ghanaian actress cum socialite, Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, popularly known as Ahuofe Patri, announced the death of her mother in an Instagram post she shared.



The actress admitted to feeling lonely while expressing the hope that her mother will find good rest wherever she is.

Her announcement was accompanied by photos of her late mother and a caption that read; “I know you are resting. But I feel so lonely."







SDK announces mother’s passing



Her post was followed by a tweet by Ghanaian comedian and social media influencer, Sadiq Sule, better known as SDK, who announced the death of his beloved mother, Rebecca Oppong.



On January 31, SDK took to his Twitter page to break the sad news to the general public, saying, "Lost my lovely mom….Rest in peace, Mama.”

The comedian's mother passed away just a year after her late husband's burial. Francis Sule, nicknamed, Oldgee, died at the age of 73.







Fantana loses boyfriendAyanle Husein







A few hours after SDK announced his mother’s passing, singer cum socialite Fantana also announced the sudden demise of her boyfriend on social media.

She took over Instagram and Snapchat with a long post detailing her anguish and some videos of the two of them together.



Fantana identified him as a young Muslim named Ayanle Husein and said that they had been dating for a very long time.



In her post, she also emphasized how inseparable they were despite their religious differences, with an unclear reason as to what led to his demise, although she claims he was killed.









ADA/BOG