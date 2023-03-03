3 interesting facts about Nazir, the American porn actor who wants to help Shugatti achieve orgasm

King Nazir is a popular American porn actor

King Nazir’s interest in Ghanaian nudist, Shugatiti, has since sparked conversations on Twitter.

The 25-year-old popular porn actor who requested to help Shugatiti reach orgasm has been trending on Twitter Ghana trends for days now.



He is known as an expert in acting adult videos, however, there are more interesting facts about him you probably do not know.



Let’s take a look at some facts about King Nazir



1. He was born and raised in New York City, U.S.A



The founder of King Nasir Productions and King Nasir Animations was born and raised in New York but resides in Miami Florida.

He is of African lineage and traces his ancestry to Guinea Bissau.



2. He earns over $50,000 a month and has accrued over $1,000.000 from acting porn



On a popular socio-audio app, ClubHouse, Nazir disclosed that he had earned over $1,000,000 from porn videos that he has executive produced, directed, and starred in.



According to him, his adult films have accumulated over 1 billion views.



King Nazir said he has over 850m views on Xvideos, 80 million views on Pornhub, 90,000 views on Onlyfans, and 400,000 streams on Spotify.

3. He is noted for dancing in his porn videos



King Nazir is noted for displaying some dance moves on set, while acting porn.



