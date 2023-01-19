3 young musicians who prefer older women

KiDi, Lasmid and Kweku Darlington have all expressed their love for older women

When a man dates a woman he is older than, society sees nothing wrong with it as that has been the norm. But when a man dates a woman who is older than him, questions are asked.

Regardless, some Ghanaian male celebrities have embraced this practice and have unequivocally disclosed their statuses in various interviews.



These individuals who opened up about their dating experiences on various platforms have disclosed their attraction for older women, whom they find to be more experienced, confident, assertive, and mature.



Let’s take a look at some young Ghanaian musicians who have disclosed their taste for older women



KiDi



KiDi disclosed his preference for older women in an interview with Delay in 2018.

The Ghanaian singer who was 24 years old at that time, said older women are mature and frank, adding that these are traits he upholds.







“To be honest with you, sometimes the maturity older women show is very attractive. The things older women will do is far better than people you are of the same age with…the younger ones will only stress you,” he told Delay.



Kwaku Darlington





The ‘Sika aba fie’ hitmaker has declared his love for older women.



The 27-year-old rapper established that dating these women comes with less stress, adding that they are easy to understand.



“For the older women, all they want is enjoyment, and I am someone who loves to enjoy a lot, so I see them as a perfect fit. Dating a younger person comes with a lot of stress because you will go through all kinds of disruptions that could affect your career. Hanging out with an older person is a safe haven for me, and that is my choice,” Kweku Darlington stated in an interview with GNA.



Lasmid





Lasmid has also endorsed the trend of young men dating older women.



The Ghanaian singer claims young ladies nowadays are demanding, hence, his love for older women whom he finds peaceful.



“I am currently single. But if ever I decide to date, I’ll go for the older women. Those people have lived their lives. They are experienced in life and always figure things out. They can help mold and shape you than these young girls. These young girls are just like me and they have nothing to offer. Most of them are broke and are always demanding,” he stated in an interview with MultiCDB.



EB/BB