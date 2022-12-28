360 coverage of Stonebwoy’s Bhim Concert

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy has received thumbs up from patrons who graced the 2022 edition of Bhim Concert at the Grand Arena in Accra.
The award-winning musician brought top performers under one roof on December 23.
Jamaican Artiste, Busy Signal and a tall list of Ghanaian musicians including Efya, Camidoh, Lasmid, Darbovibes, KiDi, Sarkodie, Tinny, Larruso, Edem, FBS, Kofi Jamar, Sefa, D-Black mounted the big stage.
The show ended after 4:00 AM with a final performance from the host, Stonebwoy.
Despite the numerous shows that clashed with Stonebwoy's concert, he recorded a massive turnout and support from music lovers.
Catch Stonebowy's arrival at Bhim Concert as well as fan engagement in this 360 coverage of the annual event.
Watch the video below:
OPD/WA
- Watch how Stonebwoy's wife showed off dancing skills at 2022 Bhim Concert
- Stonebwoy invited me to Bhim Concert; I don't have beef with anyone - Tinny clarifies
- Stonebwoy draws top artistes, massive crowd to 2022 Bhim Concert
- Stonebwoy shares what it was like meeting Davido in Qatar after losing his son
- Stonebwoy asks Qatar Fan Festival audience to pray for Davido, his son
- Read all related articles