360 coverage of Stonebwoy’s Bhim Concert

Video Archive
Wed, 28 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy has received thumbs up from patrons who graced the 2022 edition of Bhim Concert at the Grand Arena in Accra.

The award-winning musician brought top performers under one roof on December 23.

Jamaican Artiste, Busy Signal and a tall list of Ghanaian musicians including Efya, Camidoh, Lasmid, Darbovibes, KiDi, Sarkodie, Tinny, Larruso, Edem, FBS, Kofi Jamar, Sefa, D-Black mounted the big stage.

The show ended after 4:00 AM with a final performance from the host, Stonebwoy.

Despite the numerous shows that clashed with Stonebwoy's concert, he recorded a massive turnout and support from music lovers.

Catch Stonebowy's arrival at Bhim Concert as well as fan engagement in this 360 coverage of the annual event.

Watch the video below:











OPD/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
