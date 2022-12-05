4
39-year-old Jackie Appiah 'applies' pressure in birthday photos

Mon, 5 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian screen goddess and fashionista Jackie Appiah is celebrating her 39th birthday in style with photos that proves that she is ageing like fine wine.

The actress is the true definition of Black Don't Crack!

On the occasion of her 39th birthday on December 5, 2022, she released official photos in honour of her big day highlighting her glam team.

Fans, colleagues and friends on social media have joined in the celebration with their good wishes to the actress who doubles as a philanthropist.

Jackie in her yearly donation on the occasion of her birthday shared videos of her arrival in Kumasi as she embarks on a similar project.

