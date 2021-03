3Music Awards 2021: Full list of winners

A total of 31 awards were received at the 4th edition of the 3Music Awards after the introduction of new categories to the scheme.

The event took place at the Accra International Conference Center.



Below is the list of winners:



ARTISTE (MVP) OF THE YEAR



KiDi



GROUP OF THE YEAR



Dead Peepol



BREAKTHROUGH ACT OF THE YEAR



Mr Drew



ALBUM OF THE YEAR (TECHNICAL AWARD)



“Anloga Junction” by Stonebwoy



EP OF THE YEAR



“BLUE” by KiDi



SONG OF THE YEAR

KiDi – Enjoyment (Prod. By Mog Beatz)



PRODUCER OF THE YEAR(TECHNICAL)



MOG



VIRAL SONG OF THE YEAR(100% PUBLIC)



Stonebwoy – Putuu Freestyle (Prayer)



VIDEO OF THE YEAR(TECHNICAL)



Amaarae – Fancy



REGGAE DANCEHALL ACT OF THE YEAR



Larusso



REGGAE DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR



Adina Thembi – WHY (Prod by Richie Mensa)



HIPLIFE/HIPHOP ACT OF THE YEAR



Medikal

HIPLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR



Sarkodie – Bumper (Prod. by Rexxie)



HIP-HOP SONG OF THE YEAR



Yaw Tog ft. O’Kenneth , City Boy , Reggie & Jay Bahd – Sore



HIGHLIFE ACT OF THE YEAR



Kuami Eugene



HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR



Stonebwoy – Sobolo (Prod By Unda Beatz)



GOSPEL ACT OF THE YEAR



Diana Hamilton



GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR



Diana Hamilton- Adom (Grace)



BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Keche – No Dulling ft. Kuami Eugene



AFROBEATS/AFRO POP SONG OF THE YEAR



KiDi – Enjoyment (Prod. By Mog Beatz)



DJ OF THE YEAR



DJ Aroma



FAN ARMY OF THE YEAR



Kumericans



DIGITAL ACT OF THE YEAR



Empress Gifty



AFRICAN ACT OF THE YEAR



Davido



RAPPER OF THE YEAR



Eno Barony

BEST MALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE



King Promise – Anadwo (ft Sarkodie)



BEST FEMALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE



Diana Hamilton – Adom



BEST ALTERNATIVE SONG (BEST ALTE)



Worlasi – Comot



PERFORMER OF THE YEAR



Sarkodie – CEEK Performance