3Music Awards 2021 nominee Jah Lead talks about hit song ‘Lonely’

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Jah Lead has shared details about how he met his wife and his hit song Lonely.

During a ‘15 Questions with Jah Lead’ chat with Maritha Brooth on Brooth Moment, he disclosed he believes in love at first sight whilst describing the butterflies in the stomach feel of meeting the one.



The 2021 3Music Awards nominee also spoke about the most daring thing he’s done, three things he thinks about most each day, and how he regrets having put a bullet in someone in the line of duty.



Watch interview below.





