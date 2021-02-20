3Music Awards 21: Maame Tiwaa bags first nomination after 40 years

Maame Tiwaa is a Ghanaian gospel singer and a member of Yaw Sarpong's Asomafo band

Source: Stephen Nana Asare, Contributor

Born Perpetual Karikari in Domeabra Ahafo, Maame Tiwaa began her musical journey at the age of 10 years when she joined the Joyful Singers music group in Tanoso, Ashanti Region.

Spotted by Rev Yaw Sarpong to form a music group popularly known as The Asomafo Band, Maame Tiwaa's 40-year milestone has never been recognized.



Possessing a unique voice, her vocal dexterity beats all. Having sung on many notable records Maame Tiwaa is a living legend who believes the goal of music is to create good music that is timeless and to create musical legacies that last a lifetime.

Noted by organizers of Women In Worship to feature on the event in 2020, Maame Tiwaa has been nominated for this year's 3music awards in the category of "Best Female Vocal Performance".



The nomination which is the first to her 40 years milestone comes as a deserving reward for contributing immensely to the growth of the music industry.

