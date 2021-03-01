3Music Awards: WillisBeatz deserves Producer of the Year - Boga Ali Hashim

Music producer, WillisBeatz

Source: Boga Ali Hashim

Takoradi based Blogger and Entertainment analyst, Boga Ali Hashim, has opined that William Osarfo popularly known as WillisBeatz deserves to be crowned the Producer of the Year at this year's 3music Awards.

According to him, he believes the producer for Shatta Wale's "Taking Over' has done enough to win the Producer of the Year award considering how influential he has been in the year under review with his numerous hit songs.



Boga Ali Hashim in a Facebook post sighted by Ghanaprex.com wrote "WillisBeatz undoubtedly deserves this year's producer of the year award in the yet to be held 3Music Awards, judging from hit songs like 'Open Gate' by Kuami Eugene, 'this year' by Drew, 'no dulling' by Keche ft. Kuami Eugene, 'something nice' by Kofi Kinaata ft. Patoranking, 'party' by Sista Afia ft. Fameye, 'Mike Tyson by Darko Vibes ft. Runtown, amongst several others."



He continued, "Western Region, the time is now to kick start the agenda... #Willisbeatz4Produceroftheyear #3musicAwards. However, let's kindly vote for him" he added.



Meanwhile, WillisBeatz is facing stiff competition from MOG Beatz, A-Town, Kayso, Richie Mensah, Nacee, Samsney and Apya.

This year’s 3Music Awards will honour artistes and their works in multiple categories, including the coveted Artist of the Year as well as the newly introduced EP of the Year and Best Alternative Song (Best Alte).



This year’s most-nominated artistes include Stonebwoy and Sarkodie with 15 nods each. KiDi with 11 nods and Kuami Eugene with nine. The artistes also secured nominations in the Artist of the Year category alongside Adina, Diana Hamilton, Medikal and Fameye.



The 2021 3Music Awards is expected to be held virtually due to restrictions on public gatherings as a result of a recent spike in COVID-19 infections in the country.

