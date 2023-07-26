3Music Awards suffers hiccup

2023 edition of 3Music Awards postponed

The organizers of the 3Music Awards, 3Media Networks, have officially declared the postponement of this year's edition of the event over inadequate funds.

This was contained in a press release issued on July 26, 2023, after a long wait by industry stakeholders as the event is mostly held in the first quarter of the year.



“This decision comes in response to the need for securing adequate financial support and sponsorship, thereby upholding the unmatched standard of excellence that has defined the 3Music Awards over the years,” the statement read.



“The 3Music Awards has garnered immense recognition as a premier celebration of musical talent, captivating audiences and enthusiasts alike. As a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence, we believe that rescheduling the event to 2024 will ensure that the 3Music Awards remains an unrivaled experience within the industry,” it added.



According to the CEO of 3Media Networks, Rashida Yasmine Abdulai, the institution reckons that the postponement of the event may be disappointing to various stakeholders. Despite the setback, they are actively working to secure the required support for the event, he assured.



"While we acknowledge the disappointment this may bring, we want to assure all our stakeholders - industry partners, sponsors, artists, and fans - that we are actively working behind the scenes to secure the necessary support. We remain dedicated to delivering an unforgettable 3Music Awards 2024.”

“We value the trust and confidence placed in the 3Music Awards, and as such, we are resolute in our pursuit of maintaining the highest standards of production, setting the stage for a triumphant return next year. Throughout this period, we will keep all stakeholders updated on our progress and share any developments as they unfold,” said Rashida.







BB



