3Music Women's Brunch returns to honour female creatives on March 8

Rashidatu Yasmine Abdulai, CEO of 3Media Networks

Source: Evans Annan Acquah, Contributor

The much-anticipated annual 3Music Women's Brunch is back for its 2024 edition, celebrating the exceptional women in Ghana's creative industry. In a spectacular showcase of gratitude, the event aims to honor and acknowledge the contributions of these extraordinary women.

Celebrated for their resilience in overcoming myriad challenges and achieving success in their respective fields, these remarkable women are not only honored for their personal journeys but also revered for the positive impact they have had on society.



Aligned with International Women's Day, the event will pay tribute to the greatness embodied by these women in their daily lives. Produced by the visionary CEO of 3Media Networks, Madam Rashidatu Yasmine Abdulai, co-executive produced by Whitney Boakye-Mensah, and hosted by the charismatic Lerny Lomotey from 3Music TV, this annual brunch will be broadcast on 3Music TV on the 8th of March 2024, at 2 pm.



Among the women honored this year is Edinam Korkor Atatsi, an exceptionally talented and versatile Ghanaian actress with 35 years of experience in theatre, television, film, and radio.



Known for her roles in productions like 'A Stab in the Dark', 'Harvest at 17', and 'Shadows from the Past', she is also the CEO of Elidza Production and Head of the National Theatre’s PR and Marketing Department.



Yvonne Ohene Djan, affectionately known as SHE - The Voice Behind the Stars, is celebrated for her 20-year journey crafting melodies and contributing unparalleled vocals to some of Ghana's biggest hits. She is the V.C.E.O of YOD Films and YOD Music and has collaborated with renowned artistes like Rocky Dawuni, Genevieve Nnaji, Becca, Daddy Lumba, and many others.

Oheneyere Gifty Anti, a Ghanaian journalist and broadcaster with 27 years of experience, has devoted herself to women's development and is the host of the thought-provoking talk show 'The StandPoint, empowering women across generations.



Osafohene Dr. Afua Asabea Asare I, the CEO of Ghana Export Promotion Authority, is a strategy enthusiast with over 30 years of management experience and entrepreneurial ventures. Dr. Asare contributes to various academic and corporate boards, showcasing her commitment to leadership and development.



Veronica Quarshie-Nai, a film director, screenwriter, and producer with over two decades of experience, stands as a pioneering figure in Ghana's film industry. Her contributions to positive narratives for women in movies in the 90s are commendable. Currently, she serves as a freelance Filmmaker, mentoring and inspiring young ladies in the film industry in Ghana and Africa.



These accomplished women are the faces of this year's 3Music Women's Brunch, symbolizing hope, empowerment, encouragement, and fortitude for the next generation of women. Their commitment to excellence and resilience in the face of challenges sets them as exemplary figures, showcasing the strength, capabilities, and impact of women in society.