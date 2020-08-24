LifeStyle

4 benefits of Garlic to the body you didn't know

A photo of Garlic

Modern science has confirmed many of these beneficial health effects of garlic.

A common ingredient in every kitchen, it’s the organic sulfur compound allicin in garlic that gives it its pungent smell and makes it a healthy addition to your diet.



Garlic also contains useful minerals such as phosphorous, calcium, and iron, as well as trace minerals like iodine, sulfur, and chlorine, which are also present in the cloves.



Below are some of its many benefits of garlic:



Protects skin and hair:



Garlic protects the skin from the effect of free radicals and slows down the depletion of collagen which leads to loss of elasticity in aging skin.

Garlic’s antioxidants can clear up your skin by killing acne-causing bacteria. Research also shows rubbing raw garlic over pimples can clear them away. Be aware, though, that it could cause a burning sensation on your skin.



Aids in digestion:



Daily inclusion of garlic in your diet aids in eliminating any digestive problems. The herb assists in the normal functioning of the intestines for good digestion. Even swelling or irritation of the gastric canal may be rectified with garlic as a treatment.



Treats cold and boosts immunity:



Taking 2-3 cloves of raw or cooked garlic a day or sipping some garlic tea (with a touch of honey or ginger to lift the taste) is not only going to relieve a stuffed nose and cure a cold but also build your immunity.

Anti-bacterial and Anti-parasitic:



Garlic can be used as an antibiotic to treat bacterial, fungal, and parasitic infections.



If you have athlete’s foot or ringworm, soak your feet in garlic water or rub raw garlic on your feet to attack the itch-causing fungus.

