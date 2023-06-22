4 common reasons women experience burning sensation during sex

File photo of a couple caught in an erotic scene

Sexual intercourse is often associated with pleasure and intimacy, but for some individuals, it can lead to pain and a burning sensation in their intimate area.

Sex should not hurt, and if you experience discomfort during intercourse, it is essential to identify the underlying causes and seek appropriate treatment.



Here are some possible reasons for the burning sensation during sex and how to prevent it:



1. Vaginal dryness



One common physical cause of burning during sex is vaginal dryness. Inadequate vaginal lubrication can result from various factors such as hormonal imbalances, different phases of the menstrual cycle, pregnancy, childbirth, breastfeeding, perimenopause, and menopause.



It is advisable to use lubricants during sex, as they help reduce friction and enhance comfort.

2. Infections



Various infections can lead to a burning sensation during intercourse. Bacterial vaginal infections, yeast infections, and urinary tract infections are common culprits. Bacterial vaginosis can cause vaginal burning in women, while men may experience prostatitis.



Yeast infections are characterized by itching, white discharge, and burning. Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) like trichomoniasis, gonorrhoea, genital herpes, and chlamydia can also cause vaginal pain.



Seeking medical attention and appropriate medication is crucial for treating these infections effectively.



3. Allergies and irritation

Allergies and some substances such as lubricants, latex, or even semen can cause a burning sensation. Some lubricants containing parabens and sulfates can also alter the pH of the vagina, leading to irritation.



Using water-based lubricants without fragrances, flavours, or other additives can help in such situations. Latex condoms may also irritate, and switching to alternative materials can be beneficial.



4. Vaginal injuries



Fissures or cracks in the vulva, vagina or anus can cause a burning sensation during and after sex. Inadequate lubrication before sexual activity is a common cause of these fissures.