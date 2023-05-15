4 facts about Hilda Baci; the Nigerian chef who just broke the world record for cooking

Hilda Baci is a popular chef and entrepreneur

You might know her as the lady who has broken the Guinness Book of Records for the 'longest cooking marathon’ but how well do you know her?

Hilda Effiong Baci, a 27-year-old lady who hails from Akwa Ibom, Nigeria, is yet to set her own record after breaking the 87 hours 45 minutes mark, set by dethroned record holder, Lata Tondon, an Indian chef who made the feat in 2019.



She is being celebrated worldwide for making history with her culinary skills so let’s take a quick journey into her life and unravel other aspects you probably did not know.



She is a graduate of the Madonna University, Nigeria



While her culinary passions burned bright, Hilda recognized the importance of formal education and pursued a degree in Sociology from Madonna University.

She embraced the depths of human society and culture in school while exploring her cooking talent.



She has a cooking channel on YouTube/ Owns a restaurant



Hilda has an official YouTube channel where she highlights her cooking works and lifestyle vlog.



She is the CEO and Head Chef of MyFoodbyHilda with branches across Lagos, Nigeria.

Hilda has starred in a couple of movies, playing the supporting lead role in ‘Dreamchaser’, a movie that was nominated for best film in the MultiChoice factory for the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).She also featured in other films movies and series, including Sideways, Flatmates, A Walk on the Water, Mr. & Mrs. Robert, and so on.

In 2020, she co-hosted ‘Y’ello Star’ with former BBNaija housemate, Tobi Bakare, a music reality project by MTN to discover, nurture and expose music talents in young Nigerians.





Hilda’s cooking talent was further showcased in 2021 when she emerged winner of the Jollof Faceoff Competition challenge in Ghana, going home with a $5,000 winning prize.

