4 home remedies to get rid of dark knees and elbows

File photo: Dark elbows

Black knees and elbows can happen to any person regardless of the colour of their skin.

It is really embarrassing for women to wear short skirts or sleeveless dresses with black knees and elbows.



Getting too much sun and not exfoliating your skin add to the darkening of the skin.



You can easily get rid of these dark knees and elbows using various home remedies.



Aloe Vera gel



Aloe Vera reduces the sun damage caused to the skin due to overexposure of the elbows and knees to the sun. It also moisturizes the skin and prevents dryness which may lead to the darkening of the skin.



Method: Take fresh leaves of Aloe Vera and take out the gel by breaking the fleshy leaf. Apply the fresh gel to the knees and elbows and leave it for half an hour to get fresh looking skin on your elbows and knees.

Flour and lemon



Flour can cleanse the area and also provides mild exfoliation. Lemon is a natural bleach and this will help to reduce the darkness.



Method: Add some lime juice to gram flour to make it damp. Apply the mixture and rub in a circular motion, allow it to dry and wash it off to get light-coloured skin.



Baking soda



Baking soda is very effective in cleaning the skin and reduces the darkening of the skin. Milk bleaches and cleanses the skin



Method: Take one tablespoon of baking soda and mix it with milk. Apply this paste on knees and elbows and scrub it using a circular motion.

Repeat the remedy once every two days until you notice changes in the colour.



Olive oil



This oil has natural bleaching properties and it also softens the rough skin on the knees and elbow giving it smoothness and glow. This is one of the cheapest remedies for dark skin formed by friction and dryness.



Method: Rub warm olive oil to the knees and elbows every day for 10 minutes

